Joan Laporta offers crucial update on Lionel Messi's Barcelona future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken about Lionel Messi's contract situation at the club. Laporta has assured Barcelona fans that he will do everything in his power to make sure the Argentine renews his contract with the La Liga outfit.

Lionel Messi's future at the Camp Nou remains uncertain as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the final year of his contract. The 33-year-old is set to walk away for free at the end of the season should he decide not to extend his contract with Barcelona.

Recently elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now opened up on the situation and has said Barcelona are trying to get their star man to sign a new contract at the club. Laporta has admitted he does not know what Messi will decide but is optimistic that the club's record goalscorer will stay.

"Will Messi renew? You have to ask him. I'll do what I can within the club's possibilities. We are trying and I see Leo very motivated, as well as a fantastic person who wants to continue at Barça, I’m convinced” Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Esports COPE.

Lionel Messi's contract at Barcelona expires this summer

Lionel Messi seemed certain to leave Barcelona last summer after 15 years with the Spanish giants. The Argentine gave a shock interview where he expressed his desire to leave the club following issues with former Barcelona president Joseph Bartomeu by submitting an official transfer request.

Barcelona, however, turned it down and made it clear that any club interested in signing Lionel Messi would have to pay his release clause (reportedly dubious due to irregularities in Messi's contract) in full - a sum of €700 million. The club's decision subsequently banished any chances of Messi leaving the club and the 33-year-old chose to stay for another year instead of going to court against his club.

Lionel Messi is now in the final season of his contract at Barcelona and will be able to leave the Spanish side for free should he decide not to extend his contract. However, Laporta's statement, albeit speculative, resonates with the impression Lionel Messi has given off at Barcelona in recent months.

The club's record goalscorer seemed a bit passive earlier in the season but is now believed to be fully committed to finishing the season as strongly as he can with Barcelona. It should therefore come as no surprise if Lionel Messi signs a new contract at Barcelona in the summer.