Joan Laporta points out one thing that must happen for PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar to make Barcelona return 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta pointed out that PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar can only make a return to the Camp Nou if they're available on a free transfer.

Both players have been linked with sensational returns to Barcelona since their respective departures for the Ligue 1 champions.

If the club were to indeed push for a reunion, Laporta insisted that it would only happen when their terms with the Parisian giants are over.

In his interview with The Sportsman, he admitted that Barcelona aren't in a position to make a financial offer for either of their former stars, saying:

"All these players to come back to Barça one day should come free. We are not in a position to make a purchase transaction which can cost a transfer of these players. But even if we had the coves, we wouldn't do it. It would be irrational.

"If they are players who are free and are in the market, then they are of exceptional quality and we have already enjoyed them at Barça. Then it would be a matter for the coach to think about whether or not they can fit into the new Barça project. As players, I like both of them very much."

Barcelona head coach Xavi has played with both and enjoys good relations with the South American talismen, having also hinted that the club doors are always open for them.

But Messi and Neymar won't come cheap, as Laporta suggested, with Messi having one more year on his contract with PSG and valued at €60 million. Meanwhile, Neymar, who's faced questions over his future since Kylian Mbappe's renewal, won't come any cheaper than €90 million.

Additionally, both players are in their 30s and would command huge wages too, while Blaugrana's poor financial circumstances right now would prevent a transfer from materializing.

Barcelona must rebuild with the future in mind

Messi and Neymar are legends of the club but Barcelona must look forward to the future while rebuilding their squad.

Regardless of their potential, neither is getting any younger - Neymar hit 30 in February while Messi turns 35 in June - and won't be around for much longer.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Official: Barcelona secure the second place in La Liga. Official: Barcelona secure the second place in La Liga. ❗️Official: Barcelona secure the second place in La Liga. https://t.co/5QbhF9rjtG

The Catalans' future lies with their talented young stars who Xavi blooded into the first team since taking charge, and the youngsters who could arrive on a transfer.

Barcelona want to return to their former glory days but cannot do that by looking backwards.

Edited by Prem Deshpande