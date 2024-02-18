Joan Laporta provides 4-word response when asked if Barcelona would sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer

Barcelona president Joan Loparta recently responded to a fan's question about La Blaugrana potentially signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Earlier this month, Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Mbappe will leave Ligue 1 giants PSG at the end of the season as a free agent. Since the news broke, speculation has been rife about Mbappe's future.

A Barcelona fan recently asked Joan Loparta about the La Liga giants potentially signing the Frenchman in the summer transfer window. After hearing the question, Laporta laughed and gave a four-word reply, saying (via GOAL):

"You don't know anything!"

In the last couple of years, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with Barcelona's eternal rivals Real Madrid. According to Sporting News, Kylian Mbappe was a Real Madrid supporter while growing up. The 25-year-old's father, Wilfried Mbappe, had stated in 2016 (via France Football):

"He is a Real Madrid fan and his idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. He used to spend hours watching videos [of Ronaldo] on the internet."

Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world at the moment. The Frenchman has made 31 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing campaign, scoring 32 goals and providing seven assists.

PSG to sign Manchester United star as Kylian Mbappe's replacement: Reports

According to The Times, Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain have shortlisted Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is set to leave Les Parisiens in the summer as a free agent, as per several reports. As a result, the Ligue 1 giants are currently in pursuit of a replacement for the French superstar.

Luis Enrique reportedly has several top names on his list of potential signings, including Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This season, the Englishman has made 29 appearances for the Red Devils, bagging five goals and six assists across all competitions.

Apart from Marcus Rashford, Les Parisiens reportedly have AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Napoli's Victor Osimhen on their list of potential replacements.