Joan Laporta wants Barcelona star sold just months after Xavi asked for his signing - Reports

The financial situation at Barcelona has forced manager Xavi to target some of the cheapest available players on the market during his summer recruitment exercise. One of those players, Oriol Romeu, could reportedly be on his way out of the club after failing to impress president Joan Laporta.

Experienced midfielder Romeu joined his boyhood club after a brief stint at Girona. The former Southampton man was hand-picked by Xavi as his preferred choice to add quality and depth to the midfield.

Oriol Romeu had an impressive start to life at Barcelona for which he is rightly praised, as he looked perfectly made for their system. His signing was intended as a replacement for club legend and former captain Sergio Busquets, who left the club this year.

Romeu came through the famed La Masia setup, joining Chelsea as a teenager in 2011 for around €5 million. He is contracted to the Blaugrana until at least 2026, meaning the club can make a profit off his sale.

Over the past few matches, Romeu has failed to impress, losing his place among the starters. During last week's El Clasico, the 32-year-old came off the bench and nearly cost his side a goal.

According to 90min, Barcelona are keen to sacrifice one player to create space in their squad to register Brazilian teenage striker Vitor Roque in January. The club is looking at using Romeu as the sacrificial lamb to enable the registration of the wonderkid.

Laporta considers Romeu to be not up to the required level to be a Barcelona player on the account of his recent showings. The player may be sold back to Girona, where he excelled last season, or elsewhere in January.

Xavi, Barcelona continue chaotic transfer dealings

Over the last two years, the transfer policy at Barcelona has been nothing short of chaotic. With money in short supply, the club does not have the resources to compete with the best teams in the transfer market.

Manager Xavi and the club's president have worked hand-in-hand to identify the best available players to strengthen their squad without breaking the bank. This has made their transfer policy appear chaotic, with the club often resorting to loan deals and long-term payment plans.

Barcelona attempted to sign Lionel Messi despite their financial restrictions in the summer, but failed to secure a deal for him. They then sold Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a meagre €50 million, a portion of which went to the player, weeks later.

Xavi is unlikely to have a bottomless war chest for the transfer window in the coming years, meaning the club's shrewd business will continue. They managed to win La Liga last season despite their troubles, and they remain among the biggest teams in Europe.