“Joan Laporta wants to save face” – Ronald Koeman explains why PSG superstar Lionel Messi won’t return to Barcelona

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman discussed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi as he pulled up a chair alongside pundits Fresia Cousino Arias, Hans Kraay Jr., and Sjoerd Mossou. This took place on ESPN's trademark kick-off program, "Good Morning Eredivisie," which bristled with anticipation, as the national coach had a lot to say.

Conversation flowed and inevitably circled back to the man of the hour, Lionel Messi. The star-studded Argentinian has been spinning the rumor mill with whispers of a possible return to his old stomping grounds at Camp Nou. Koeman gave his take on the situation, stating (via TheEuropeanLad):

"Joan Laporta wants to save his face [by returning Messi], because he is known as the man who let Lionel Messi go."

ESPN NL @ESPNnl 🧡 Om 10:00 uur is Ronald Koeman te gast in Goedemorgen Eredivisie! 🧡 Om 10:00 uur is Ronald Koeman te gast in Goedemorgen Eredivisie! 📺☕

Yet, Barcelona are not the only ones courting the Argentina captain. From the sandy dunes of the Middle East, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing an offer for Messi that could redefine the financial landscape of football.

According to MARCA, Al-Hilal are ready to roll out the proverbial red carpet, with a staggering offer that would make Messi the owner of a €400 million annual paycheck. In the cold light of day, it is evident that such an offer dwarfs any potential deal from Barcelona, or indeed any European club.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Koeman: "Joan Laporta wants to save his face [by returning Messi], because he is known as the man who let Lionel Messi go." [espn] Koeman: "Joan Laporta wants to save his face [by returning Messi], because he is known as the man who let Lionel Messi go." [espn] https://t.co/YS22zuShBW

As Messi weighs his options, the financial allure of the Saudi club is undeniable. Yet, it remains to be seen if he will join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Jeers for Lionel Messi from PSG fans amidst potential Barcelona reunion

The Parc des Princes echoes with the rustling whispers of dissent as Lionel Messi finds himself adrift in a sea of discontent. The PSG star's relationship with his club and its supporters has fractured, reduced to a rubble of what it once was. The transgression? An unauthorized journey to Saudi Arabia that saw him benched.

After he apologized to his teammates and the club, Messi was catapulted straight back into the fray against Ajaccio. But the relationship between the stands and the star was far from serene. As Messi took to the pitch, a tempest of whistles and boos from his own fans engulfed him.

The match itself was far from a cruise for the mercurial playmaker. With each touch of the ball, a chorus of disapproval reverberated around the stadium, an unusual situation for a player of La Pulga's caliber. The jeers served as an unwelcome soundtrack to his performance, amplifying the tension that now tints his final weeks in the City of Lights as a PSG player.

As the saga of his tenure with PSG hurtles towards its finale, the narrative has shifted from the glory of his arrival to the bitter taste of a potential exit to Barcelona. The air at the Parc des Princes, once fragrant with anticipation for Messi's magic, now hangs heavy with the echoes of an alliance in disarray.

Poll : 0 votes