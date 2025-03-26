Joao Cancelo details differences with Pep Guardiola that led to his exit from Manchester City

Former Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has opened up about the differences with Pep Guardiola which led to his departure from the club. Cancelo initially left the club on loan to Bayern Munich and Barcelona before permanently moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Joao Cancelo was on the books of Manchester City from 2019 to 2024, making 154 appearances across competitions. In January 2023, the right-back was sent on loan to Bayern Munich for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. After his brief stint at the Bavarian giants, he spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona. The Portuguese defender was linked with a permanent move to the Camp Nou but eventually joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer of 2024.

In an interview with Channel 11 (h/t Marca), Joao Cancelo shared details about his differences with coach Pep Guardiola that eventually led to his departure. He said (via The Mirror):

"We had differences, not a clash, we had different opinions. I have a very strong personality and so does he [Guardiola], but he's the one in charge. Each of us took our own paths, but I thank God for having worked with him. I felt important in this group. He made me grow as a person and as a player."

The Portugal international continued:

"He's a genius, a world leader in coaching. The best moments of my career were at Manchester City. I went to training and matches, enjoying myself. But I didn't want to stay at Manchester City, and they didn't want me to stay either. So there were several reasons for me to go to Al Hilal."

Cancelo has been doing well at Al-Hilal as a regular, having recorded 31 appearances this season across competitions.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has employed several players in the right-back role since the Portuguese defender's departure. They include Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker, Matheus Nunes, and Rico Lewis. New January signing Abdukodir Khusanov has also featured in the position.

"I don't have resentment" - When Joao Cancelo said he did not always agree with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola and Joao Cancelo (L to R) - Source: Getty

During his loan spell at Barcelona in the 2023-24 season, Joao Cancelo shared details about his alleged fallout with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. Speaking on Portuguese network RTP, the right-back said (via The Mirror):

"There are things we didn't agree on, we're not obligated to agree on everything. I had things I didn't agree on or he didn't agree with something I said, it was just that. But I don't have resentment, I am very grateful. Life goes on, I am very, very happy here [at Barcelona]."

During his stint at Barcelona, Cancelo contributed four goals and five assists in 42 outings across competitions. However, the club reportedly failed to extend his loan or make his move permanent due to their looming financial crisis.

Currently, Jules Kounde is Barca's regular starter in the right-back position, with Hector Fort stepping in as his backup occasionally. Kounde has delivered solid performances for the Catalans since joining the club.

