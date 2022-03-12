Joao Felix: Born to score

Joao Felix is shining increasingly well at Atletico Madrid. His talent shone through this past weekend, when he scored a spectacular double away at fellow European challengers Real Betis – his first brace in La Liga Santander.

Born in Viseu, Portugal, Joao Felix Sequeira was a natural goalscorer from a young age. The 22-year-old has shown his maturity and talent with increasing consistency recently, influencing matches for Atletico Madrid like never before.

After shining in Portuguese football, Joao Felix arrived at Atletico Madrid at the age of 19 with a huge price tag on his back, while also being touted as the future of the club.

His first season in 2019-20 saw him make 27 La Liga Santander appearances in which he managed a total of six goals and one assist. Although it was an inconsistent first season, it certainly showed glimpses of his world-class talent.

His first La Liga goal came on Matchday 3 that season, at the Wanda Metropolitano against SD Eibar. The goal came when his side were 2-0 down, and it sparked a dramatic comeback that resulted in a 3-2 win for Atletico Madrid.

Slowly but steadily since then, Felix has become more and more important to Diego Simeone; in fact, he’s now indispensable.

This past month has seen some of the very best performances from 'O Menino de ouro' since joining Los Colchoneros. In fact, Joao Felix needed just a minute to put Atleti ahead against Real Betis this past weekend in what was a six-pointer in the race for European qualification. Felix scored after just 74 seconds, latching on to a killer pass from Angel Correa.

In the second half, he scored again to break the deadlock at 1-1, just when his team needed him the most. Once again Felix played the number nine role to perfection by finishing off a piercing counter-attack by orchestrated by Marcos Llorente.

