Joao Felix impressed by Arsenal attacker's performance against Tottenham, shows his support on Instagram

Barcelona star Joao Felix has shared his appreciation for Arsenal star Kai Havertz's performance in the Gunners' 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 28).

The German was entrusted with playing the striker's role, as he has been several times during the season. During the tie, the attacker scored the Gunners' third goal of the match in the 38th minute.

Besides that, he was extremely impressive, winning eight of his 10 aerial duels and making two key passes. After the match, Havertz took to Instagram to share images from the game. He wrote in the caption:

"YA GUNNERS YA!!! Great end to a big week!"

Responding to the post, Felix, who shared the pitch 12 times with Havertz for Chelsea, commented with a crown emoji.

The 24-year-old has been impressive for Mikel Arteta's side this season after signing for the club from the Blues for a reported £65 million. Overall, Havertz has made 48 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging 13 goals and six assists.

The German's efforts have helped the Gunners mount a serious title challenge this season. Currently, Arteta and Co. are top of the league standings, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

However, the Cityzens have played a game fewer and would win the title should the club secure victories in their remaining four league fixtures.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Kai Havertz after his performance in north London derby

Kai Havertz

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta preferred to go with Kai Havertz in the number nine role despite Gabriel Jesus being available for selection during the Gunners' north London derby win.

The Spanish tactician's faith in the German paid off, as Havertz bagged his 12th league goal of the season. Following the attacker's performance, Arteta lavished praise while also revealing that the former was ill before the match.

He said (via the club's official website):

"He was sensational in every department today. He wasn't 100 per cent today, he was ill before the match and was struggling a bit but he still put in the performance that he put in. I thought he was unbelievable today."

Up next for Arsenal is a league tie against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (May 4). Coming into this match, the Cherries are placed 10th in the standings and have three games remaining.