Joao Felix has named Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe as the two favorites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The attacking duo lit up European football last season, and many expect them to be on the podium in October.

The Portugal star spoke to the Nude Project podcast about several topics, including the prestigious France Football award. He chose Vinicius and Mbappe as the two main contenders.

Vinicius, 23, is the heavy favorite after helping Real Madrid win a continental treble. The Brazilian forward posted 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games across competitions, including a strike in the UEFA Champions League final (2-0 vs Borussia Dortmund).

Mbappe, 25, has joined Vinicius at the Santiago Bernabeu, ending a six-year stay at the Parc des Princes. The France superstar helped the Parisians to yet another Ligue 1 title with 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions.

During the interview, Felix struggled to name which of the duo was the best player in the world. He said (via Barca Universal):

"The best player in the world right now? I can name 3: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius and… Oh no, only two in fact (laughs)."

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, October 28. Vinicius is currently the favorite to win the award, while Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Toni Kroos are also candidates.

"I think I have the qualities" - Joao Felix admits he 'dreams' of winning the Ballon d'Or

Joao Felix wants to win the Ballon d'Or.

Joao Felix also admitted that he wanted to win the Ballon d'Or, although he acknowledged that he needed to improve some aspects of his game. The Atletico Madrid attacker (on loan at Barca) said:

"Everyone dreams of winning it. I think I have the qualities to win it. I'm not going to lie. Of course some things need to be improved. Many things have to happen. I'm 24 years old. There are "I have to work hard and believe in that."

Joao Felix was tipped to reach the top of European football when he broke onto the scene at Benfica. During his teenage years, he starred for the Liga Portugal giants, scoring 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 games across competitions.

The Portuguese forward made a €127.2 million move to Atletico from Benfica in 2019. He'd just won the Golden Boy award, and expectations were high upon his arrival in La Liga.

Felix has endured a topsy-turvy time at the Wanda Metropolitano, perhaps struggling to gel with Diego Simeone's brand of football. He's managed 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games for Los Colchoneros. He spent last season on loan with the Catalans, where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 44 games across competitions.

