Joao Felix picks surprise Premier League club as preferred destination if he ever leaves Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has picked a surprise Premier League club if he ever decides to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window for a sum north of €125 million. He hasn't been able to meet the expectations put on him, failing to reach double digits in league goals even once.

The 22-year-old was linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United but eventually stayed put in Madrid.

PSG were monitoring him before Kylian Mbappe signed a contract extension with them, while United chose to sign Antony from Ajax instead.

He still has four years left on his contract with the La Liga giants. But when recently asked to name the club he would like to join after leaving Atletico, Felix surprisingly named Leeds United.

"Leeds," said Felix during a Q&A session with influencer Adri Contreras (via le10 Sport).

Earlier this month, the forward was also quizzed about rumors linking him with a €130 million move to Manchester United.

"Nothing came to me. The presidents deal with these things. I’m here," Felix told Marca.

The Portugal international's best league season came last term as he scored eight and assisted four goals in 24 matches across competitions. In all, he has scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in 119 matches for Atletico in a little over three seasons.

Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid endure slow start to the new season

Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid haven't had the smoothest of starts to the new season. The Portuguese has started all but one of Rojiblancos' eight matches across competitions so far, providing three assists in the process.

Atletico are currently seventh in the league table following a recent defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid. They have won three, drawn one and lost two matches this term in the league.

The club have had mixed results in the Champions League as well. They defeated Porto 2-1 to start their European campaign this term but lost their next match 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen.

