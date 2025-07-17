Joao Palhinha addresses Bayern Munich future amid recent links to Arsenal

Joao Palhinha has addressed his future at Bayern Munich amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal this summer. The Portuguese midfielder joined Bayern from Fulham last summer for a reported €51 million fee.

However, his debut season at Allianz Arena was one to forget, as he made just six Bundesliga starts due to injury problems that kept him on the sidelines for a significant period. Following an underwhelming maiden campaign, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Palhinha could be deemed surplus to requirements under Vincent Kompany, given the stiff competition for places in his position.

As per a report from German publication Bild, Arsenal made a concrete approach to sign the 30-year-old before the Club World Cup. In an interview with Portuguese outlet Sport TV, Joao Palhinha downplayed the rumors linking him with a move away from Bayern, insisting that he is ‘very motivated to prove his worth’ at the club next season. He said (via Football 365):

“I have a contract for three more years, so I’ll report for duty on July 29, which is when we start this pre-season. As I’ve said several times, and it’s been a recurring question, I have three more years on my contract.”

He added:

“I don’t know what will happen, but I’m at a great club, as I’ve always said. Obviously, it hasn’t been an easy year, but as soon as the season starts, I’m very motivated to prove my worth once again at a very special club, a huge club.”

Palhinha is under contract with Bayern until 2028. Arsenal have been active in the transfer window this summer, having already completed three signings.

Anders Limpar says Arsenal have signed a ‘defensive monster’ in Christian Norgaard

Arsenal recently made their third signing of the summer, with Christian Norgaard penning a two-year deal in a move worth up to £15 million. He became the second defensive midfielder signed this window following the arrivial of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad a few days earlier.

In a recent interview with Tipsbladet, Anders Limpar, who once donned the Gunners colors, expressed confidence that Norgaard will be a valuable addition to his former club.

“Everyone knows that Norgaard is a damn good player. He is good for Denmark, and he was good for Brentford. He is a defensive monster who can kick with both feet. I think Arsenal have brought in Norgaard to that role because he is so good defensively. He has an incredible ability to read the game, so now Arsenal have two quality players to play in front of the back line.”

Despite their recent signings, Mikel Arteta's side remains active in the market. They have been linked with moves for Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Viktor Gyökeres.

