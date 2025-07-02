Joao Pedro claims he spoke to Andrey Santos and ex-Chelsea star before sealing move to Blues

Joao Pedro has admitted he spoke to compatriots David Luiz and Andrey Santos before joining Chelsea. The Brazilian got glowing reviews of the club from both players, and he added that it made his decision easier.

Ad

Pedro told the club's media team that he is close with Luiz, and the former Arsenal defender gave him advice on how to progress in his career. He said via the Standard:

“I'm close a little bit to David Luiz. I spoke to him, not about Chelsea, but about my career and how I could develop better. He helped me.”

The new signing added that he has been in touch with Santos through Instagram, and the youngster said good things about the squad. He added:

Ad

Trending

“I was talking with Andrey from Instagram, asked about the guys, about the club, and he said good things about the team, so it is good to join. When you join one club and you know one of the players it makes it easier for sure.”

The former Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion star is confident that he can do well at Stamford Bridge. He believes that the two experiences at the two clubs will help him, and said:

Ad

“To move from my ex-club to Chelsea, it makes it easier because it is the same league, but different players. When I start to train with them, it will be good and the league will be more easy because I play already. I’m very technical. I love to score. When I was young, I played in midfield as well so I can give a pass to my teammates.”

Ad

Joao Pedro played 109 matches for Watford, scoring 24 times and assisting eight times for them. He moved to Brighton in 2023 and played 70 times for the Seagulls, scoring 30 goals and assisting 10 times.

Joao Pedro admits he grew up watching Chelsea

The Brazilian forward has admitted that he grew up watching the Blues win trophies and is now hopeful of helping them win more silverware. He admitted that the squad and the club's ambitions were the main reasons for him to join and said via the Standard:

Ad

“I grew up watching the Premier League, and Chelsea was a club that won trophies. So, when you join Chels, you can only think one thing: to win trophies. Every competition, you have to think, ‘I play for Chelsea and that is my ambition’. They had brilliant players in the past, have great players now, so because it is a big club, that is why I chose to join.”

The west London side have paid £55 million to sign the Brazilian, with another £5 million to be paid in add-ons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More