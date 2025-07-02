Joao Pedro claims he spoke to Andrey Santos and ex-Chelsea star before sealing move to Blues

Joao Pedro has admitted he spoke to compatriots David Luiz and Andrey Santos before joining Chelsea. The Brazilian got glowing reviews of the club from both players, and he added that it made his decision easier.
Pedro told the club's media team that he is close with Luiz, and the former Arsenal defender gave him advice on how to progress in his career. He said via the Standard:
“I'm close a little bit to David Luiz. I spoke to him, not about Chelsea, but about my career and how I could develop better. He helped me.”
The new signing added that he has been in touch with Santos through Instagram, and the youngster said good things about the squad. He added:
“I was talking with Andrey from Instagram, asked about the guys, about the club, and he said good things about the team, so it is good to join. When you join one club and you know one of the players it makes it easier for sure.”
The former Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion star is confident that he can do well at Stamford Bridge. He believes that the two experiences at the two clubs will help him, and said:
“To move from my ex-club to Chelsea, it makes it easier because it is the same league, but different players. When I start to train with them, it will be good and the league will be more easy because I play already. I’m very technical. I love to score. When I was young, I played in midfield as well so I can give a pass to my teammates.”
Joao Pedro played 109 matches for Watford, scoring 24 times and assisting eight times for them. He moved to Brighton in 2023 and played 70 times for the Seagulls, scoring 30 goals and assisting 10 times.
Joao Pedro admits he grew up watching Chelsea
The Brazilian forward has admitted that he grew up watching the Blues win trophies and is now hopeful of helping them win more silverware. He admitted that the squad and the club's ambitions were the main reasons for him to join and said via the Standard:
“I grew up watching the Premier League, and Chelsea was a club that won trophies. So, when you join Chels, you can only think one thing: to win trophies. Every competition, you have to think, ‘I play for Chelsea and that is my ambition’. They had brilliant players in the past, have great players now, so because it is a big club, that is why I chose to join.”
The west London side have paid £55 million to sign the Brazilian, with another £5 million to be paid in add-ons.