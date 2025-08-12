Joao Pedro explains why Chelsea transfer will be 'easier' for him ahead of new Premier League season

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has explained why his big-money move to Chelsea is 'easier' compared to other transfers this summer. The 23-year-old, who scored 10 goals and racked up six assists in the Premier League last season, joined the Blues in a deal worth £60 million from Brighton & Hove Albion back in June.

Pedro made his competitive debut for Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and helped his new team emerge victorious in the final. He scored both goals in a 2-0 win over former club Fluminense in the semi-final, before sealing the 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the final with a sublime finish.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pedro shared his feelings after signing for Chelsea. He expressed delight over linking up with his teammates during the Club World Cup. Pedro also admitted that he was in constant touch with fellow Brazilian Andrey Santos to understand the club better before making his move.

“It was a great moment to meet everyone. Miami felt similar to Brazil, which helped me settle in. I’d been talking to Andrey [Andrey Santos] on Instagram, asking about the team, the club, and he said really good things. So, I’m happy to have joined.”

Pedro touched upon how he can fulfill multiple roles on the pitch, highlighting his experience of playing in midfield as a youngster. Even though he loves scoring goals, the striker insists that he is more than capable of putting his teammates first, if and when an opportunity arrives.

“I’m a very technical player. I love to score goals. When I was younger, I also played in midfield, so I can provide good passes to my teammates. Overall, I’d say I’m a quality, technical player.”

The race for the Golden Boot award in the 2025/26 season is expected to be hotly-contested. In addition to Pedro, the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko of Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively, will be keen to hit the ground running for their new clubs. The league also boasts several other serious contenders for the award in the form of Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak.

While it is quite natural for a young player to feel the pressure after a big move to a club like Chelsea, Pedro is fairly confident of himself. The attacker feels that his experience of playing in the Premier League will make it easier for him to shine at Stamford Bridge.

“Spending a long time in one league makes it easier for a player to adapt. For example, moving from my previous club to Chelsea is easier because it’s the same league, just different players. I think once I start training with my new teammates, it will be good. Playing in the league already means it will be easier for me.”

Pedro made his Premier League debut for Watford back in 2020. He made 31 appearances for the Hornets in the top-flight before joining Brighton in the summer of 2023. In 89 combined Premier League appearances for both these clubs, Pedro has scored 22 goals and registered 10 assists.

Ahead of his Premier League debut with Enzo Maresca's team, Joao Pedro spoke about why he decided to join the Blues as part of the next step in his career. The striker revealed that while growing up in Brazil, he saw many people support the west London club and that even he developed a liking for the team.

He stated:

“It’s because of the club’s history. Growing up in Brazil, I saw so many people watch football and support Chelsea. I was one of those youngsters. Chelsea had brilliant players in the past and still has great players now. It’s a big club, and that’s why I chose to join.”

Pedro also revealed how he remains very close to former Blues hero David Luiz, and opened up on their discussion about the transfer. He added that Luiz was very helpful in terms of guiding him on how he can get better in his career.

“I’m a little close to David Luiz. I spoke with him about the transfer, my career, and how I can develop better, and he has been very helpful to me.”

Having already clinched the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup title with his new club, Pedro has no plans to slow down. He admitted that his goal is to win many titles with the club, signalling his ambition and drive to take the club back to the upper echelons of English football.

Pedro concluded:

“When you join Chelsea, there’s only one thing to think about: winning titles. In every tournament you play, you represent Chelsea, and the goal is to win. That is my ambition—to win titles with Chelsea.”

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign with a game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 17).

