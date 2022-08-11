Joe Cole includes PSG as he names 4 teams more capable of winning UEFA Champions League than Real Madrid this season 

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has admitted he doesn’t see Real Madrid retaining their Champions League crown. He feels Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich boast much stronger units than Los Blancos.

Real Madrid, who won (2-0) the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night (August 10) at Eintracht Frankfurt’s expense, snagged their 14th Champions League title last season. They beat PSG, Chelsea, and City en route to their final against Liverpool, where they nicked a 1-0 win, snagging their fourth Champions League title in seven years.

Cole, who did not expect Real Madrid to go the distance last season, does not think the Whites have what it takes to defend their title this term.

Speaking on BT Sport following Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup win, Cole said (via Fannation Futbol):

“You would think after I backed against them in every round last year that I would have learned my lesson. But I'm still going to say that I'd put PSG, Man City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich above them.

“I still think there are four teams more capable of winning next year's Champions League than Real. You have to remember that they won the Champions League and you have to give them massive credit. They are all absolutely world-class players with a world-class manager.”

He continued:

“But think of all the stars that had to align for them to do that... in the game against Chelsea, against Man City, even in the final when [Thibaut] Courtois had to have the game of his career.

“Can they do that again?”

Lionel Messi’s good form could boost PSG’s Champions League chances

Last season, Lionel Messi scored five Champions League goals in seven appearances for PSG. However, all of his goals came in the group stage.

Messi’s performance against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 was not up to the mark, which led to PSG fans booing the Argentine in a league home game later.

Messi has started the 2022-23 season with renewed ambition and energy. He was the Parisians’ standout performer in their Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot on Saturday (August 6), scoring twice and providing an assist in a 5-1 win.

If he can bring the same scorching form to Europe, Paris Saint-Germain will undoubtedly be among the favorites to reach the final in June.

