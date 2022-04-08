Joe Cole predicts where Arsenal will finish at the end of the Premier League season

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole believes Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. This comes after the Gunners suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend.

Following their defeat at Selhurst Park, the Gunners dropped down to fifth in the standings by virtue of goal difference. They, however, do have a game in hand over Spurs and Manchester United.

Despite the recent setback, Joe Cole still believes Mikel Arteta's side will have enough to crack the Premier League top-four this season. The 40-year-old also believes his former side Chelsea will finish third behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Speaking on the YouTube channel JOE (via the Mirror), Joe Cole was quoted as saying the following:

"Chelsea will do it. I can see Arsenal finishing fourth too. I think it will be Chelsea and Arsenal in those last two positions. Having the points on the board is massive. I covered Arsenal's win at Aston Villa and it was one of those where Arsenal might have got beat in the last few years."

He added:

"I know they slipped up against Crystal Palace but I just think Arsenal will have enough, what Mikel Arteta has done there has been brilliant. I think Chelsea finish third and Arsenal should come fourth."

It is worth mentioning that the Gunners were without any kind of European football this season after finishing eighth last season. They also haven't competed in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season under Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners were the biggest spenders in the Premier League during last summer's transfer window. They spent close to £140 million to sign the likes of Aarom Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Ben While ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Arsenal take on Brighton as they look to return to winning ways

Mikel Arteta's side will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners will be desperate to return to winning ways to get their top-four hopes back on track.

It is worth noting that the North London outfit failed to beat Brighton earlier this season. They could only manage a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium back in October 2021.

The Gunners' top-four rivals will also face teams from the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Manchester United are set to travel to Goodison Park to take on a struggling Everton side sitting one place above the relegation zone. The Toffees suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Burnley last time around.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, will take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side on Saturday. Villa are also not in the best of form as they are currently on a three-match losing run in the Premier League.

It is also worth mentioning that Mikel Arteta's side are scheduled to take on Manchester United on the 23rd of April. The game at the Emirates Stadium will be crucial for both sides in their quest to secure Champions League football for next season.

