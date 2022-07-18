Joe Gomez reveals the first thing he told Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez with 'big statement' claim

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has lifted the lid on his first exchange with the Reds' summer signing Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made three major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. Among the new faces is Nunez, who has arrived at the club from Benfica for a deal worth £85 million.

Liverpool FC @LFC



#DarwinDay We are delighted to announce the signing of @Darwinn99 from Benfica, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance We are delighted to announce the signing of @Darwinn99 from Benfica, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance 😍#DarwinDay

Liverpool have paid an initial sum of £64 million to acquire the 23-year-old's services from Benfica. He could leapfrog Virgil van Dijk as the Reds' most expensive signing if the add-on clauses in his deal are met.

Klopp and Co got first-hand experience of the striker's threat when they faced Benfica in the Champions League last term. He scored twice in the tie that ended 6-4 in Liverpool's favor.

Gomez was among the defenders tasked with keeping Nunez and Co at bay in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie. While the Reds went into the next round, the Englishman is not shy to admit that the forward gave him a tough time.

The centre-back has revealed that he conceded to Nunez about how he struggled against him in the Champions League fixture in April. Gomez also believes the Uruguayan's signing is a 'big statement' from Liverpool. He told The ECHO:

“He has a turn of pace! I said to him as soon as I saw him in the physio room ‘you gave me a hard time!’ He is obviously a great player and like the rest of the new signings brings more youth into the team and more longevity. It’s exciting times and it is a big statement from the club to make such a big signing on top of the strength we already have.”

Having sealed a big-money move to Anfield, Nunez will be keen to establish himself as a key player for Klopp this season.

How did Nunez fare in Liverpool's friendlies so far?

Nunez linked up with his new teammates ahead of Liverpool's pre-season tour of Thailand last week. He played the final 30 minutes of the Reds' 4-0 defeat to Manchester United last Tuesday.

The Uruguay international got another 30 minutes under his belt against Crystal Palace on Friday. He helped Klopp's side earn a 2-0 win against the Eagles in Singapore.

However, it was evident that Nunez is still some way off from gelling with the rest of the Reds' squad. His performances in the two friendlies were put under the microscope by rival fans, with some supporters ripping into him for his miss against Manchester United.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far