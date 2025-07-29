Joelinton makes feelings clear about Max Dowman after heated challenge between them that left Arsenal youngster bleeding

Newcastle United forward Joelinton believes Arsenal youngster Max Dowman has a great future ahead of him. The Brazilian forward was part of the Magpies team that faced the Gunners at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday, July 27.

With the game poised at 2-2, Mikel Arteta opted to introduce Dowman into the scene. The 15-year-old replaced Bukayo Saka and immediately drove at the opposition defence.

Shortly after Dowman's entry, he got the better of Joelinton, who left an arm in the resulting challenge. The incident caused the teenager's nose to bleed, with some of his Arsenal teammates clearly unhappy with the challenge.

However, the Englishman brused it off and continued to stretch the opposition. His efforts eventually bore fruit, with Joelinton bringing Dowman down in the box late in the game.

The referee immediately pointed towards the spot and Martin Odegaard stepped up to give the Gunners the lead. The north London side went on to win the game 3-2.

Speaking after the match to Stadium Astro, Joelinton was full of praise for Dowman.

“He’s a really good player with a bright future in front of him. I wish him all the best,” said Joelinton.

Dowman rose through the ranks at Arsenal and became the youngest player to feature in Premier League 2 last season. Interestingly, he was just 14 years old when he debuted for the Under-21s!

Will William Saliba extend his stay at Arsenal?

William Saliba

Arsenal defender William Saliba has confirmed that he wants to stay at the Emirates. The Frenchman's contract expires in 2027, and recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are eyeing him with interest.

Saliba has been a rock at the back for the Gunners of late and has forged a stellar partnership alongside Gabriel at the heart of Mikel Arteta's defense. His efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While on the tour of Asia, Saliba was asked if he would sign a new deal with the north London side. The 24-year-old gave a positive response, stating (via The Mirror):

"Yeah, hopefully. Of course there is nothing now but there is a good conversation with my agent and the club. Let's see."

Arsenal have already strengthened their squad by roping in Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi this summer after finishing second last season. Mikel Arteta will be counting on Saliba as he finally aims to get his hand on the Premier League in the 2025-26 season.

