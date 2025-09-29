Joelinton spotted pushing Arsenal coach after late Newcastle loss at St. James Park, engages in war of words with Arteta after incident

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton was seen pushing an Arsenal coach after the Gunners registered a tense come-from-behind 2-1 Premier League win at St. James Park on Sunday (September 28).

Mikel Arteta's side went behind to a 34th-minute Nick Woltemade strike, with the summer arrival heading home a cross from Sandro Tonalli. However, the Gunners hit back through Mikel Merino six minutes from time before Gabriel Magalhaes netted a dramatic 96th-minute winner to give the visitors all three points.

With leaders Liverpool slipping up the previous night with a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace, Arteta's side closed the gap on the defending champions to two points after six games.

However, at the final whistle, Joelinton had an exchange of words with one of Arteta's coaches, Miguel Molina, as reported by Sportbible. One of the Magpies coaches, Simon Weatherstone, led the Brazilian away, who on his way also had words with Arteta.

Following their second league defeat of the season, Newcastle are down in 15th place, with six points from as many games, having won just once. They are just two points clear of the drop zone.

"I'm very proud" - Arsenal boss heaps praise on team after tough win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was understandably a happy man after his team eventually capitalised on leaders Liverpool's loss with a come-from-behind win at Newcastle United.

The Gunners have won four of their six games this season, with only the Reds (five) winning more. Arteta heaped waxed lyrical of his side after they were six minutes from defeat before turning the game on its head.

"The belief, the conviction of the team that we are and that we can play various types of games and the team still can deliver and win it in a convincing way," said the Spaniard (as per SportBible).

"And for me today, it's one of the most difficult grounds. Again, praise Newcastle, the way they play, compete, how difficult it is to play in this place. But the team really took the game to a different level, and I'm very proud to see that."

Arteta's side next host Olympiacos on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 1) before turning their attention back to the Premier League, where they play West Ham United at home three days later.

