John Aldridge reveals one tactic Liverpool could use to beat Manchester City in PL this weekend

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has revealed one tactic the Reds could utilise to beat Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (November 25). The Englishman reckons Jurgen Klopp's men will have the upper hand if they frustrate Pep Guardiola's side by defending deep and hitting on the break.

The Premier League will experience its biggest game this season when City and Liverpool clash in a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad this weekend. Jurgen Klopp's men will climb to the pinnacle of the standings if they secure all three points.

However, it wouldn't be an easy job for the Merseysiders. In fact, the odds aren't in their favour, as they've only managed one win in seven visits to the Etihad. Nevertheless, Aldridge insists that the Cityzens still have fear for the Reds.

“I know a lot of Manchester City fans, and the one thing they always worry about is Liverpool. Whilst they've dictated, it has only been Liverpool that have laid a glove on them, so they're not really scared of anyone else," he said.

He added:

“Having said that, our form there has just not been good at all in recent seasons, and that's a worry. You can't go there - and I'm not questioning anyone at the club or Jurgen Klopp, I wouldn't do that - but you can't go there and play an attacking philosophy in my opinion."

Aldridge advised Jurgen Klopp to defend deep and hit on the counter to get the upper hand over Manchester City. According to him, that's the only way to beat Pep Guardiola's men.

“We'll wait and see who Klopp picks, but for me, you have to go there with the mindset of what we did at Newcastle or almost did at Tottenham when you go down to 10 or nine men - all dig in and defend. That's the only way to beat Man City - frustrate them,” he continued.

“Liverpool on the break are devastating, one of the best in the business at it, so if we can get back behind the ball, defend like we did at St. James' Park and Tottenham in particular, and then unleash the three strikers then we can win the game," the Englishman added.

Can Liverpool beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season?

Following a mediocre outing last season that saw them finish fifth, the Reds have returned with more determination this term, and it looks like they really mean business. However, can they throw a spanner in Manchester City's title defence?

Depending on how one views it, Klopp's men do have a chance to get the job done this time. They're just one point behind Guardiola's side after 12 games and could've topped the table if not for the painful and controversial loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The Merseysiders have had eight wins, three draws and one league defeat this season. On Saturday, they will get the opportunity to not only climb to the top of the table but also send a strong message regarding their title credentials.