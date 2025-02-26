John Arne Riise claims Liverpool star won't win Ballon d'Or even if he seals Real Madrid move, cites Virgil van Dijk as example

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise believes Trent Alexander Arnold won't win the Ballon d'Or even if he decides to join Real Madrid in the summer. The Reds right-back has been rumored to join Los Blancos once his contract at Anfield runs out at the end of the season.

Ad

Riise claims that even a blockbuster move won't make it easy for a defender to win the highest individual honor in football. Citing Virgil van Dijk as an example, he told BetMGM (via GOAL):

"He could end up being the best right-back in the world. He is already in the top five, top three. It’s so difficult to win the Ballon d’Or as a defender. [Virgil] van Dijk didn’t win it a few years ago. If Van Dijk’s performances didn’t win the Ballon d’Or then, nobody will!"

Ad

Trending

He added:

“I think Trent is just looking for a different challenge. Sometimes you need that to keep your level up, to come to training everyday and be a professional 24/7 for so many years. I would understand Trent’s situation if he does decide to go to Madrid.”

Alexander-Arnold continues to be brilliant for Liverpool, having made 35 appearances across competitions this season, bagging three goals and seven assists. Overall, the England international has played 345 matches for the Merseyside outfit, scoring 22 goals and bagging 87 assists.

Ad

He's won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League trophies once each, among other honors with Liverpool.

Sam Allardyce says Liverpool star will not win Ballon d'Or citing Real Madrid reason

Mohamed Salah

Former Everton boss Sam Allardyce says Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will not win the Ballon d'Or in 2025 despite his spectacular performances this season. So far this year, the Egypt international has scored 30 goals and bagged 21 assists across competitions.

Ad

However, Allardyce believes Real Madrid players not turning up for the 2024 ceremony, which saw Rodri winning the prize, could affect the contest this year. He told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast (via Liverpool.com):

"They (Real Madrid) will absolutely s*** themselves because they won't turn up again if one of them doesn't win it, so one of them will win it. You might as well have a bet on it now."

Many believed that Vinicius Junior had a great chance of winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or. However, with Manchester City winning the Premier League and Spain claiming Euro 2024 in Rodri's presence, the holding midfielder was awarded the honor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback