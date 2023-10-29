John Cena posts random image of Marc Cucurella on Instagram after Brentford defeat, Chelsea star responds

WWE superstar John Cena bizarrely posted an image of Chelsea star Marc Cucurella on Instagram after the club's defeat to Brentford on Saturday, October 28. It is part of a series of out-of-context images that he posts daily.

In response, the Spanish defender commented on the post with a flushed-face emoji.

Here is the post:

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Bees at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Ethan Pinnock got on the scoresheet for Brentford in the 58th minute while Bryan Mbeumo doubled the lead in stoppage time, securing all three points for Thomas Frank's men.

The Blues maintained 69 percent possession of the ball during the encounter. Chelsea took a total of 17 shots and only two of them were on target, indicating their lackluster ability to finish in the final third on the night.

Cucurella featured in the starting XI and put in a good performance judging by the numbers. The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender maintained a pass accuracy of 94 percent and won five duels in the encounter.

The Blues will next face Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.

"You should blame yourself" - Mauricio Pochettino reacts after Chelsea loss

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his team were not clinical enough in their 2-0 defeat to Brentford. The Blues had an xG (expected goals) of 2.03 in the encounter, which certainly testifies the the Argentine manager's claims.

He said in a post-match press conference (as quoted by football.london):

"After the first half should score and we should. If you no score you should blame yourself. We were not clinical. Sometimes you need luck and after for sure the game changed in the second half. We cannot concede this type of goal."

Chelsea have had a poor start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign as their woes continue from last season when they finished 12th in the league table. The Blues are 11th in the standings after winning just three of their first 10 encounters in the English top tier.

The West London outfit did gain some traction recently after securing back-to-back victories against Fulham and Burnley before putting in an admirable performance, bar a few mistakes, in their draw against Arsenal.

However, their loss to Brentford has seen them move back to the bottom half of the table.