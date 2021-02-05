John Terry picks Premier League title favourites

John Terry has once again backed Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season. The Chelsea legend believes that Pep Guardiola's side can beat anyone in the league right now.

Manchester City are three points clear at the top of the Premier League right now. They also have a match in hand and could extend their lead over second-placed Manchester United to six points.

John Terry was talking to talkSPORT when he predicted Manchester City to finish as the champions this season.

The Aston Villa assistant manager pointed out how his side found it difficult to get past the Cityzens when he faced them this season. He said:

"I've said Man City from the start [for the title]. We [Aston Villa] played against them recently, and they are the kind of team that, no matter how you play, if they are on it, they can beat anyone in the league. "

"I think they are the best team, they have the best individuals, and when they are at it they are by far the best team. They are showing that with their recent run. When you play against them the movement is incredible and you really don't know what to do. "

He added:

"It's one of those games where you come off and can only learn from it really, how well they move and the options they give each other on the pitch. They make it so difficult for the opposition team. So they are the ones for me."

Manchester City lead the Premier League table

Pep Guardiola's men had a tough start to the season but have now steadied the ship. The Cityzens are slowly becoming unstoppable once again and are the clear favourites to lift the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the biggest threat to Manchester City this season, but they have not been in their best form. The two Premier League rivals have been dropping points consistently.

Chelsea were also touted to be in the Premier League race this season, but they fell out of it after a shocking run in December.