  John Terry reacts as Arsenal talent Max Dowman says "this is just the beginning" after shining on Premier League debut

John Terry reacts as Arsenal talent Max Dowman says “this is just the beginning” after shining on Premier League debut

By Sripad
Published Aug 24, 2025 09:48 GMT
John Terry comments on Max Dowman
John Terry comments on Max Dowman's post

Chelsea legend John Terry was among those who commented on teenager Max Dowman's Instagram post following his Arsenal debut in the Premier League. The 15-year-old impressed after coming on against Leeds United in the second half and winning a penalty.

Taking to the social media network after the game, Dowman posted a message for the fans, admitting that it was a proud day for him and his family.

The comments were filled with fans and legends of the game, including Terry, who posted three clap emojis, for the post, which read:

"Premier league debut in front of all of you at the Emirates. A proud day for me and my family. This is just the beginning!"

It was not the first time Terry hailed Dowman. He spoke about the Arsenal star to talkSPORT and said:

"There are these three or four [Chelsea] boys playing up at the 18s already, playing there at the age of 14 and 15. That is a different level and they are standing out at that level. What I love about a couple of them, they have got a little bit of personality."
"We were playing against Arsenal recently, and Max Dowman was playing. Have you seen him play? He is a top, top player. He was taking the ball on the half turn, drifting away from players, looking back and a couple of our boys went and put it on him a little bit. It was good to see. But Dowman is a very, very good player."
Max Dowman has been with the Arsenal first-team since the start of pre-season. He became the second youngest player to play for the Gunners in the Premier League, with Ethan Nwaneri still holding the record after debuting under Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta comments on Max Dowman's Arsenal debut

Mikel Arteta spoke about Max Dowman's Premier League debut and claimed that it was something they keep seeing every day in training. He added that the teenager is confident on the ball, something he has never seen in other players of his age, and said:

"This is what we see every single day in training. There is a kid here that has zero hesitation. He's so convinced that he can go in at 15 and deliver that, which I've never witnessed in my life. And for us, it brings joy, it brings emotion and something else that makes our jobs so great."

Arsenal thrashed Leeds United 5-0 on Saturday, August 23. They face Liverpool next in the Premier League before the players split for the international break.

Edited by Sripad
