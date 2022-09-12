John Terry reveals ex-Chelsea captain grabbed his throat after he 'stupidly' bought a car with bonus money 

Chelsea legend John Terry has told the story of how former club captain Dennis Wise grabbed him by the throat shortly over a purchase he made following his first-team breakthrough.

Terry made his first-team debut when he was just 17. Prior to the incident, the former Blues defender used his Champions League bonus money to buy an expensive new car.

The centre-back turned up at the Cobham training ground in the new vehicle, which made then-captain Dennis Wise furious. The former captain was famed for being a no-nonsense midfielder and immediately made his feelings about the extravagant purchase known.

Terry told The Footballers Guide to Football podcast (as per The Birmingham Mail):

“He was club captain at the time. I remember I was in the first team and got a Champions League bonus and I went out and stupidly bought a car with the bonus I was on. I was 19 at the time."

"I came in with my car and Wisey got me up round the throat in the corridor in front of everyone: ‘Who do you think you are? Go and take the car back.’ So he made me go and take the car back, which I lost money on, took me around and helped me find a house, buy a house, so it was the best bit of advice.”

Terry added:

“I was embarrassed at the time but it was the best bit of advice that I could have had. So I'm really grateful for all those little bits along the way, guiding the younger players, and he always not only had his eye on the first team but had an interest in the younger boys.”

John Terry believes new Chelsea boss Graham Potter 'ticks every box'

The former England captain became a Chelsea icon, making 717 appearances for the west London outfit. He also captained the Blues to five Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League and is considered one of the best centre-backs of his generation.

Following the recent dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has been named the club's new manager.

Terry made his feelings clear on the 47-year-old following the Seagulls' exceptional start to the season, as he tweeted at the time:

John Terry @JohnTerry26 How good is Graham Potter?

I love how Brighton play and he has to be one of the best young managers around. Ticks every box for me. How good is Graham Potter?I love how Brighton play and he has to be one of the best young managers around. Ticks every box for me. https://t.co/1CNL90lyFW

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the campaign, winning just three of their first seven games despite spending well over £200 million in the transfer market. Tuchel's final game in charge was a 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

