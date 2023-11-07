John Terry sends message to Reece James after 4-1 Chelsea win over Spurs 

John Terry has sent a message to Reece James after Chelsea's 4-1 Premier League away win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino wreaked havoc on his former team as Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick against nine-man Spurs. Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were sent off for the north Londoners.

While Ange Postecoglu's team took the lead through Dejan Kulusevski's deflected strike, the task of playing with reduced numbers turned out to be too much. Romero's rash challenge, which got him sent off, resulted in a penalty kick, which Cole Palmer converted.

Jackson completed a hat-trick to complete the demolition job for the Blues. Following the win against high-flying Spurs, Reece James uploaded a social media post on with three dots on Instagram.

"Massive win Captain. Come on."

Gary Neville was left shocked by Reece James moment during Chelsea's win against Tottenham

While Tottenham were down to nine men during the Premier League clash against Chelsea, the Blues could have had Reece James sent off in the first half. The full-back made a high-elbow challenge and despite the VAR check, there was no booking.

Gary Neville was left shocked by James and questioned what the Blues' captain was doing. Commentating on Sky Sports, Neville said after James' reckless challenge:

"What is he doing, Reece James? The captain of Chelsea. Absolute madness."

James played 77 minutes against Spurs. He made two clearances and three tackles, also making one interception. The 23-year-old won four ground duels and completed 45 of his 51 passes with 88% accuracy.

James also made three key passes and completed one dribble. He wasn't dribbled past during the match. Overall, it was a sound display from the reliable full-back. However, his momentary erroneous judgment in the first half could have cost the team.

The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 15 points on the board from 11 matches. Pochettino's side will return to action on November 12 to take on league leaders and defensive champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.