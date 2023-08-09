John Terry sends message to Reece James after defender becomes new Chelsea captain 

Chelsea legend John Terry recently reacted to the news of Reece James being named as the new captain of the west London club ahead of the 2023-24 football campaign.

The Blues made the announcement via their official social media handles, confirming James, 23, as the new club captain.

The Englishman will take over from former captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who left the club this summer on a free transfer to join Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

James will follow in the footsteps of club legend, Terry, as another Cobham academy graduate to captain the Blues.

Terry is widely regarded as one of Chelsea's greatest players of all time. He was also famously known for his role as the club's captain during his time at Stamford Bridge, where he made 716 appearances.

Meanwhile, Terry himself has now congratulated James on his latest achievement. The Blues icon quote-tweeted Chelsea's post announcing the decision on Twitter and said:

"Love This @ChelseaFC. Congratulations @ReeceJames"

James' first assignment as the club's official captain will be against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this weekend, when the 2023-24 PL campaign gets underway.

Reece James reveals his excitement after being named Chelsea's new captain

The English defender expressed his delight after being officially named as the new captain for Mauricio Pochettino's side ahead of the 2023-24 football campaign, which kicks off in a few days' time.

James, 23, had previously held the position during his time with the club's youth team but will now have the opportunity of taking up the role in the senior team.

He also becomes the first Cobham academy graduate to take up the captaincy since club legend Terry held the position. Speaking after the announcement via the club's official social media handles, James said that he is happy to take up the responsibility. He said:

"I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility. I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

The English right-back continued:

"I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six, and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family."