John Terry urges Chelsea star to reject move to rivals

John Terry has urged Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma to snub a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Chelsea are trying to get the Frenchman off their books as he is no longer a part of the club's project. Manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing Jules Kounde and the Blues are looking to make room for the Sevilla defender by selling Zouma.

Sky Sports last night reported Tottenham's interest in Zouma and John Terry was quick to offer the defender some advice. Commenting on Sky Sports' Instagram post, Terry asked Zouma not join Chelsea's London rivals.

John Terry's message to Kurt Zouma (via Metro)

"Don't do it Zouma," Terry posted.

Chelsea reportedly tried to send Zouma to Sevilla as part of a deal to bring in Kounde earlier this month. However, the center-back rejected a move to Spain, which opened the door for West Ham United.

The Hammers too were rejected by Zouma as he was unhappy with the personal terms offered. The Chelsea star has now attracted interest from Tottenham, while Sevilla also remain keen.

Thomas Tuchel confirms 'different situation' at Chelsea for Kurt Zouma

It is apparent that Kurt Zouma does not have a future at Chelsea. Speaking to the media earlier this summer about Zouma's future, Thomas Tuchel said:

"Kurt comes from a very different situation. Kurt was part of the team for half a year, I know him exactly, what I can demand from him, what he can give to the team. He was part of a very successful half a season. He was a very lively part of it, maybe not in minutes but I want to remember he was a crucial member of the team that won 2-0 against Atletico, for example."

"So when he was needed, and he had some tough decisions against him, but when he delivered. So the situation isn’t comparable to Ruben [Loftus-Cheek]. Ruben needs to show now everything in some weeks if that’s possible. For Kurt, it’s different as I know what he can deliver."

Chelsea face Arsenal this weekend before traveling to Anfield for a blockbuster clash with Liverpool.

