"Joke of a player" - Barcelona fans slam key player after 1-0 defeat against Real Betis

Despite an upturn in form under the guidance of newly-appointed boss Xavi Hernandez, while going on an unbeaten run of six games since his arrival, Barcelona lost to Real Betis.

Despite the knowledge that victory in front of their own fans at the Camp Nou would have guided them back into the European places after a poor campaign, Barcelona were off the pace again. When the final whistle sounded in Catalunya, the hosts were brought firmly back down to earth, with Xavi and his charges putting on a disappointing all-round display.

Supporters of underperforming La Liga heavyweights Barcelona took to social media after their team’s disappointing loss, taking aim at the side’s underperforming playing squad. The poor performance also led fans to single out Memphis Depay for criticism at the final whistle.

Other stars have been criticized throughout the poor campaign that has seen the Blaugrana sit seventh on the La Liga table. After yesterday’s outing, one player more than most was singled out at the final whistle, with the fans letting Memphis Depay know what they thought about his performance. The Dutchman had a particularly poor game and the fans had their say on social media after Barcelona were put to the sword by a solitary Juanmi goal ten minutes from time.

Here is a selection of fan opinions:

Maxi @FCB_Maxi_55 Barça really took the Nr. 9 off Martin Brathwaite who actually performed well to give it to a new signing in Memphis who is doing fuck all in that striker role. I feel for Brathwaite because it just shows the lack of respect to some players in that club. Barça really took the Nr. 9 off Martin Brathwaite who actually performed well to give it to a new signing in Memphis who is doing fuck all in that striker role. I feel for Brathwaite because it just shows the lack of respect to some players in that club. https://t.co/q2aYrneXd4

Mohammedinho @Mohammedinho123 Depay is a joke of a player Depay is a joke of a player

Barca King @Barca_king8 Depay should never start Depay should never start

jamesfaith szn ひ @itsjam3sfaith REMIND ME WHY WE SIGNED MEMPHIS AGAIN? 🤧 REMIND ME WHY WE SIGNED MEMPHIS AGAIN? 🤧

MerkoMilan @MerkoMilan05 @FCBarcelona Bro Depay lost more balls today than I lost throughout my entire childhood... @FCBarcelona Bro Depay lost more balls today than I lost throughout my entire childhood...

Art of Creation @ArtofCreatiion @FCBClev10 Depay is so bad and his poor first touch cost us so many promising attacks. We have no attacking threat because he is chilling at the edge of the box instead of making runs @FCBClev10 Depay is so bad and his poor first touch cost us so many promising attacks. We have no attacking threat because he is chilling at the edge of the box instead of making runs

It is too harsh a punishment: Xavi claims Barcelona didn't deserve loss

FC Barcelona v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed that the loss against Real Betis was too harsh a punishment. According to the former Blaugrana star, his side should have been more tactical. Xavi said:

"When we were at our best, the goal came on the counter. You have to be more tactical. They shouldn't catch you [off guard] on the counter. We knew about their transitions. We had a few good minutes. It is too harsh a punishment for the game we have played. It is a defeat that hurts. At home. We were in good form, but that's how football is.

He added:

"We have to dominate the games more. We have to stop counters. These are situations that we have to control. It has been unfair. This is the Barcelona we want, but we have to improve. We have to be tactically smarter."

Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in their next game in Munich in the UEFA Champions League and will have to be at their very best to avoid humiliation at the hands of Robert Lewandowski and co.

