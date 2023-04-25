Joleon Lescott gives his prediction for potential title decider between Manchester City and Arsenal

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has backed the Cityzens to prevail over Arsenal in their crunch clash at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26).

City host the Gunners in a potential decider with just five points separating the two sides at the top of the league. Arsenal sit top on 75 points, having played two games more than Manchester City who are second on 70 points.

Hence, the encounter between the sides has enormous implications on the title race. Lescott has predicted City will win as he thinks the Gunners will need to score three goals to secure victory. He told LiveScore:

"I think for Arsenal to win they're gonna have to score three goals and I'm not sure that's the case. I see City scoring two so I'm gonna say 2-1 City."

Manchester City head into their battle against Mikel Arteta's side in stellar form. They have won their last five league games, comfortably beating Leicester City 3-1 last time out (April 15).

Pep Guardiola's side are eyeing a treble as they not only chase the Premier League title. His men are in the FA Cup final and will face Manchester United on June 3. They are also in the Champions League semifinals, facing Real Madrid.

As for Arsenal, they have encountered a hiccup in their quest for their first league title since 2004. Arteta's troops have been held to three consecutive draws and required a second-half comeback to draw 3-3 with Southampton on April 21.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola explains what Arsenal need to do to stop Erling Haaland

The Gunners will have to stop Erling Haaland.

Arsenal have the massive task of trying to nullify the threat of Manchester City's free-scoring frontman Erling Haaland. The Norweigan has scored a remarkable 48 goals in just 42 appearances across competitions. This includes 32 goals in 28 league games, including one against the Gunners in the reverse fixture.

Haaland has given defenders nightmares throughout the season. However, Guardiola may have laid down a tip on how to stop the Premier League's top goalscorer. He told reporters that keeping possession is the best way to try to defend against the striker (via the Daily Cannon):

"What he has shown in his career, not just here, it would be difficult...But to be a team, to be as athletic as possible. When we played against him when he was at Borussia Dortmund, [the best way was] to have 70/80 percent of the ball, so he’s not involved as much as possible.”

Guardiola lauded Haaland for being exceptional in his debut season at the Etihad:

“I said many times, exceptional. Exceptional. We are really impressed with his behaviour, his mood, and the way he lives his life, his love for football, it’s exceptional.”

Arsenal duo Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes will likely be tasked with dealing with Haaland. Gabriel's usual partner William Saliba is still sidelined with a back injury. They have shipped seven goals in their last three games without the Frenchman.

