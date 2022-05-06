Jonathan Shrager provides an update on Manchester United duo's future at the club

Journalist Jonathan Shrager has provided an update on the futures of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Eric Bailly at Manchester United. The defensive duo have had difficult seasons under Ralf Rangnick, which has seen them on the brink of an exit.

Manchester United are expected to have a massive summer once Erik ten Hag officially takes over the reins of the club. The Red Devils are likely to have a number of exits from the first-team squad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been in and out of the starting XI with Rangnick opting to start Diogo Dalot in his position as right-back. The 24-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in 2019 for a massive fee of around £50 million. Despite his hefty pricetag, the full-back has found it hard to break into the first team this season, making just 26 appearances across all competitions.

Jonathan Shrager, however, has stated that right-back Wan-Bissaka's exit is still not guaranteed. The Englishman is keen to wait for ten Hag's arrival before deciding on his immediate future at the club.

Shrager tweeted the following regarding Wan-Bissaka's future at Old Trafford:

"I am told that Wan-Bissaka’s focus and desire is to stay at Manchester United next season. Aaron will wait to talk with Erik ten Hag to see where he fits into the new manager’s plans."

One player who is destined to leave Old Trafford in the summer, however, is centre-back Eric Bailly. The Ivorian defender has fallen down the pecking order since the recent arrivals of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

Jonathan Shrager has stated that various European clubs have declared interest in signing the 28-year-old defender. The journalist tweeted the following about Bailly's future:

"I am told that Lyon, Marseille, Newcastle and Roma have all made contacts recently to register their interest in Manchester United’s Eric Bailly."

Manchester United take on Brighton in the Premier League

Manchester United will travel to the south of England to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, 7 May. The Red Devils come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on 2 May. It was their final home game of the season.

United look like they will have to settle for a place in next season's UEFA Europa League. Ralf Rangnick's side are currently sixth in the standings, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two more games than the Gunners.

