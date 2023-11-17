Jonny Evans names one Manchester United player he admires the most

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has named Rasmus Hojlund as the player he admires the most at the club. The veteran Northern Ireland defender has insisted that he is a huge fan of the young Dane because of his attributes and personality.

Evans has claimed that Hojlund has what it takes to become a fan favorite for his excellent work rate and attitude. In a fans' Q&A with club media, Evans said as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

“I’d probably say Hojlund. I think, for such a young lad, to have his attributes and his personality to be able to come in and, you know, his work-rate too. I think the fans have really taken to him already and he’s going to become a top player.”

Both Evans and Hojlund joined Manchester United this summer as part of Erik ten Hag's summer overhaul. Evans returned to his boyhood club eight years after his exit in 2015, while Hojlund joined from Atalanta in a deal worth £64 million plus £8 million as add-ons.

Evans was signed as an emergency back-up but has already played eight games this season with the backline being impacted by injuries. Hojlund, on the other hand, is yet to score in nine league outings but has already scored five goals in four Champions League games.

Paul Scholes disagrees with Gary Neville while predicting where Manchester United will finish this season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has disagreed with his former colleague Gary Neville on where the Red Devils will finish this season. Neville previously tipped his former club to miss out on a top-four place but Scholes has refused to rule out a chance.

While discussing Erik ten Hag's side's chances of finishing in the top four, Gary Neville said in his podcast, as quoted by Express Sport:

“I don't think Manchester United will finish in the top five this season. But they proved me wrong last season after having a very poor start.”

However, Paul Scholes has insisted that Manchester United are very much in the mix to retain their Champions League spot. He told the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel, as quoted by Express Sport:

“We know there’s a big gap when it comes to the likes of [Manchester] City. Other teams, it is much of a muchness. Yeah Liverpool are decent, Arsenal are decent, but Man United should be in that fight for the top four. And I still think they will be come the end of the season.”

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table following a run of four wins in five league games. They sit five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and four behind fifth-placed Aston Villa.