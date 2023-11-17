Paul Scholes disagrees with Gary Neville while predicting where Manchester United will finish this season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has disagreed with Gary Neville while predicting where the Red Devils will finish this season. Neville previously tipped his former club to miss out on a top-four finish but Scholes has claimed that they still have a chance.

Manchester United endured a dismal start to the season this time out having secured a third-place finish last time out. However, they have somewhat improved and have climbed to sixth in the top-flight table on the back of four wins from their last five.

The Red Devils sit five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and four behind fifth-placed Aston Villa.

While discussing Erin ten Hag's side's chances of finishing in top four, Gary Neville said in his podcast, as quoted by Express Sport:

“I don't think Manchester United will finish in the top five this season. But they proved me wrong last season after having a very poor start.”

However, Paul Scholes has claimed that his former club have what it takes to battle for a Champions League spot. He told the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel, as quoted by Express Sport:

“We know there’s a big gap when it comes to the likes of [Manchester] City. Other teams, it is much of a muchness. Yeah Liverpool are decent, Arsenal are decent, but Man United should be in that fight for the top four. And I still think they will be come the end of the season.”

After the international break, the Red Devils will tarvel to Everton at the end of the month and will then take on Newcastle United (away) and Chelsea (home). They will then take on Bournemouth (home), Liverpool (away) and West Ham United (away).

Manchester United unwilling to let outcast leave on cut-price deal

Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to accept a cut-price deal for Jadon Sancho, who has gone out of favor at the club. The 23-year-old England international has been exiled from the first-team by manager Erik ten Hag after a public altercation.

After the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, ten Hag commented that Sancho wasn't in the squad because of his poor attitude in training. The player did not take the remarks well and took to Twitter which aggravated the situation.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger now faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford and he could reportedly be on the move in January. However, as per ESPN, they are unlikely to let Sancho depart on the cheap.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sanction a loan deal with the loanee club paying the most of his £300,000 per week wages.