Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker involved in furious confrontation during Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Chelsea

Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker were caught arguing furiously during their side's 0-0 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Tuesday, April 4.

While it is unclear when exactly the incident took place, the Daily Mail reported that the duo confronted each other after the Blues went close to opening the scoring. A miscommunication between Alisson and midfielder Fabinho led to a chance, but Chelsea failed to convert it.

In the aftermath of the error, Henderson was seen speaking to Alisson. His words didn't seem to go down too well with the Liverpool No. 1, who responded back. The duo then squared up in the penalty area before centre-back Joel Matip stepped in to put an end to the confrontation.

Former Manchester City boss Stuart Pearce, covering the game for talkSPORT, seemed to believe that the incident had its roots in what happened over the weekend. The Reds suffered a 4-1 defeat to City at the Etihad Stadium in the league after taking an early lead on Saturday, April 1.

Pearce said (as quoted by the aforementioned Daily Mail report):

"It stems from Saturday, you can see the frustration there and on this occasion you’re looking at such a poor miss [from Chelsea forward Joao Felix]."

Henderson and Alisson have notably endured contrasting seasons for Liverpool. The former has repeatedly been criticized for his inability to galvanize a struggling Reds midfield. He has recorded two assists in 33 matches across competitions.

Alisson, meanwhile, has arguably been his side's best player this season. The Brazilian has only kept 14 clean sheets in 38 matches in all competitions, shipping 49 goals. However, without his brilliance in goal, Jurgen Klopp's side would likely be in a much worse position.

Liverpool draw with Chelsea despite Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker putting in decent displays

Both Liverpool and Chelsea needed a win when they clashed horns at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. However, the 0-0 draw keeps them both on the outside looking in with respect to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Reds are currently eighth in the standings with 43 points from 28 matches, while the Blues are 11th with 39 points from 29 games. They are both some distance behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have 50 points from 29 matches.

Chelsea were the dominant side, racking up 12 shots and an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.17, while also seeing two goals ruled out by VAR. Liverpool, however, had more shots on target (four to three), though they only accumulated an xG of 0.35.

Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker also put in decent performances, which may have pleased manager Jurgen Klopp to a certain degree.

Henderson completed 83% of his passes, including five of his nine long-ball attempts. He also recorded a successful ground duel, a shot on target and a successful dribble.

Alisson, meanwhile, recorded two saves, two clearances, a punch and a high claim, while finding a teammate with 39 of his 47 passes (83% accuracy).

