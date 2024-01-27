Jordan Henderson sends message to Jurgen Klopp after manager announces Liverpool exit 

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has reacted to Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will depart Anfield.

The German boss made headlines on Friday (26 January) after announcing that he will leave the club at the end of the season. He explained that while his affection for Merseyside remains intact, he has run out of energy to continue his role as Reds boss.

Henderson, who's shared many years of success with Klopp, has offered a response to the German boss' announcement. He shared Klopp's interview with Liverpool's in-house media and posted a heart emoji, as can be seen below:

Henderson left Anfield last summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, reuniting with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is manager. After just six months in the Middle East, the England international has joined Ajax on a free transfer in January.

Reports suggest that the English midfielder was unhappy in Saudi Arabia and was desperate to leave. He reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to terminate his contract and has now moved to the Eredivisie (via GOAL).

Henderson spent 12 years at the Merseyside outfit after joining in 2011, nine of which were under Klopp's tutelage. The former Reds captain won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup, among other honors, with the German manager.

"Let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!" - Jamie Carragher reacts to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool exit announcement

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has responded to Jurgen Klopp's exit announcement. The pundit admitted that while he knew the day would come, he did not expect it to be at the end of the season.

Carragher wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang, Jurgen!"

The Reds have been in excellent form this season. The Merseyside outfit are currently leading the Premier League table after 14 wins and six draws this term. Their only loss in the English top tier this season came against Tottenham Hotspur in September.

The Reds are five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City although the Cityzens have a game in hand. They have reached the Carabao Cup final as well after beating Fulham in the semis. Klopp's side will face Chelsea in the final on February 25 at Wembley.