Jordan Pickford claims Manchester United transfer target is his toughest ever opponent

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has named reported Manchester United target Harry Kane as his toughest-ever opponent.

Pickford came up against his international teammate regularly when the striker was in Tottenham Hotspur. Kane is one of the most prolific strikers in world football at the moment and Pickford has acknowledged his international captain's prowess in front of goal.

When asked to pick his toughest-ever opponent, the Three Lions' number 1 said (via The Boot Room):

“Toughest opponent I’ve faced? It’s a hard one as a goalkeeper that. A finisher, Harry Kane.”

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in the 2023 summer and has since scored 29 goals and has provided eight assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

However, Bayern's recent form has been dismal and they are eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Reports have emerged that Kane is unhappy in Bayern.

Football Transfer reported that Manchester United are set to return to the market for Kane in the summer. The Red Devils were heavily linked with the striker last summer before he joined Bayern.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses injury issues

Manchester United have been struck with a string of injuries yet again. Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund have suffered fresh setbacks and have joined a growing list of injured players.

Ten Hag has now addressed the situation, saying that it is also an opportunity for other players to showcase their talents. In a pre-match press conference ahead of their home clash against Fulham on February 24, Ten Hag said (via United's official website):

“It is both. Other players will get the opportunity to show their qualities. We are very curious and we have the confidence they can, as this is the reason we constructed this squad heading into the January window.

"We saw that players are developing, progressing, who didn't have the chance lately or in the first half of the season, or they were injured. Now they will get opportunities and now they will get the chance to fit in and to contribute.”

Hojlund's' injury, however, is a big blow for the Red Devils as the Dane has scored six goals in his last six league games.