Jordi Alba wants his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez to reunite with himself and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in the MLS.

Speculation is growing over Suarez's future at Brazilian side Gremio. The Uruguayan icon has been in fine form, bagging 18 goals and 13 assists in 43 games across competitions.

However, reports claim that Gremio have decided to part ways with the 36-year-old at the end of the year. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has been working on a deal to sign the former Barcelona superstar.

Alba has talked up the prospect of playing alongside his former Barca teammate at DRV PNK. The Spanish left-back admitted that he wants to be reunited with Suarez (via BarcaTimes):

"I would love for Luis Suarez to join Inter Miami.”

Suarez spent six years playing with Alba and Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou from 2014 to 2020. He was a massive hit for the Blaugrana, bagging 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games across competitions.

The former Liverpool star holds a close bond with Messi, who 'cried' when Suarez left Barca. The pair could link up together at the DRV PNK, where Messi is enjoying an incredible start to life in the MLS.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions. He guided the Herons to their first trophy (Leagues Cup) in August.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino fuels talk of Luis Suarez joining Barcelona icon Lionel Messi at DRV PNK

Ex-Barcelona heroes Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could link up at Inter Miami.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has hinted that a move for Suarez is taking place.

The Argentine coach explained how he's planning his squad for next season with or without the former Barcelona striker (via podcaster Franco Panizo):

"Looking into our analysis for next year and needs we may have, we have a scenario with Luis and without Luis."

Inter Miami are building a strong squad that's glittering with Barca legends. Messi and Alba have been joined by Sergio Busquets who now ply their trade at DRV PNK.

The trio have been vital for Martino, particularly Messi, who has been on the losing side just once in 13 appearances for the Herons.

The prospect of adding Suarez to Vice City's squad is a tantalising one both from a sporting perspective and commercial aspect.