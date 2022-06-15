Jorge Mendes in contact with Manchester United regarding £34 million Portuguese midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes to negotiate a deal to sign Porto’s Vitinha.

The 22-year old Vitinha, a Portugal international, has spent his entire career so far with Porto. He was loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2020-21 season where he scored once and assisted one goal in 22 appearances across competitions. Predominantly a midfielder, he has recently played regularly as a central defensive midfielder in a single pivot.

Vitinha’s best performances have come in his new position and have led to interest from Manchester United. According to Record, the midfielder has a release clause of just £34m and he is destined for a move to the Premier League.

Vitinha has two years left on his contract with Porto and has made 59 senior appearances for the club.

FC Porto @FCPorto Golo da Época/ Goal of the season 21/22 🤩

And the winner is.....🥁 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚



Obrigado a todos que votaram | Thanks to everyone who vote



According to O’Jogo (via SportWitness), Manchester United officials had a meeting with Jorge Mendes last week.

The Portuguese superagent regularly holds meetings with the biggest clubs and had one with Barcelona and United a few days back. Vitinha has been regularly mentioned during these meetings by the Red Devils, who are looking to add depth and quality to their midfield.

Manchester United set to sign multiple midfielders this summer?

Manchester United are in contact with Barcelona over a move for Frenkie de Jong, and have reportedly had a bid rejected as well.

Defensive midfield has been an area that has required reinforcements since a number of windows for United and the situation has worsened recently. The club has lost four midfielders in the form of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jessie Lingard and Juan Mata this window and need to make signings.

Apart from De Jong, the club should look to add a defensive midfielder. Vitinha is a young, upcoming prospect who might be available for cheap and could develop into a world-class star in the coming time.

The Red Devils need to regularly sign youngsters with potential like they did during the days of their most successful manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

It appears as though Frenkie de Jong has been recognized by Erik ten Hag as the man he wants to see lead his midfield. The Dutch midfielder is no doubt an expensive buy, which will add to a long list of superstars that the club has signed for huge wages in recent years.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



gives a run down on Vitinha who has been linked with a move to



Should we sign him?



buff.ly/3xOoEe6 "I FEEL LIKE THIS IS AN ALTERNATIVE..." @markgoldbridge gives a run down on Vitinha who has been linked with a move to #mufc from Porto.Should we sign him? "I FEEL LIKE THIS IS AN ALTERNATIVE..."@markgoldbridge gives a run down on Vitinha who has been linked with a move to #mufc from Porto.Should we sign him?➡️ buff.ly/3xOoEe6 https://t.co/47XR4rcD1F

Still, fans might be happy to see that United are also being linked to younger, lesser-known players who could potentially develop into world beaters.

