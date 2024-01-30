Jorge Mendes puts ex-Real Madrid boss in the running to replace Xavi as Barcelona boss: Reports

Following Xavi Hernandez's shocking decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, multiple names have been linked with the job in Catalonia, including a former Real Madrid manager.

If reports are to be believed, super-agent Jorge Mendes is working to get his client, Jose Mourinho, into the dugout of the reigning Spanish champions this summer.

The Blaugrana have experienced a disastrous 2023–24 season so far, losing out on the Spanish Supercup as well as the Copa Del Rey in a matter of days. Xavi's men have also slumped to fourth place in La Liga, with a whopping 11 points separating them from table-toppers Girona, who have played an additional game.

Following a humiliating 5-3 loss to 14th-placed Villarreal, Xavi announced his decision to step down from the managerial position, having taken the reigns in November 2021. Ever since this announcement, several managers have been linked with the Blaugrana, including the likes of Thiago Motta, Mikel Arteta, Imanol Aguacil, and Hansi Flick.

However, a surprise option has recently surfaced, with ex-Real Madrid Jose Mourinho also finding his name in the rumor mill. Mourinho recently received the boot from AS Roma, getting sacked after spending more than four years with the Italian giants.

Per an ABC Espana report, Mourinho's agent, Jorge Mendes, shares a prospering relationship with the Catalans, with two of his clients currently employed at the Camp Nou. The report also states that Mendes is open to making a compromise to facilitate Barcelona's financial woes and Jose Mourinho's high salary.

Another connection that links the Portuguese manager with Barca is Deco, who has previously played under Mourinho and currently shares a great relationship with him.

Having coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, the 61-year-old manager started his managerial career in Barcelona, assisting Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal in their spells at the Camp Nou.

With Mourinho recently getting spotted at Barcelona, the outspoken coach appears to be a realistic option for the Catalans, who are in desperate need of a revamp.

Barcelona suffer another injury blow prior to their clash against Osasuna

Among many other reasons, untimely injuries have played a huge role in derailing Barcelona's ongoing season. The Blaugrana have missed crucial players due to fitness issues on multiple occasions this term, leading to a weakened squad.

The reigning La Liga champions are currently without seven first-team players, including Raphinha, Gavi, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, and Marcos Alonso.

Adding salt to their wounds, the Blaugrana recently confirmed the injury of yet another player in the form of summer loanee Joao Felix.

The club recently disclosed this information, stating:

"In training on Tuesday morning the first team player João Félix sprained a ligament in his right ankle. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

The 24-year-old forward has proven to be a decent signing for Barcelona, netting seven goals and providing five assists across all competitions this term.

Having played an important role under Xavi so far, the Portuguese superstar's absence could impact the Catalan giants' results in their upcoming bouts.