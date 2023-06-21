Jorginho and Gabriel Magalhaes react to news that Kai Havertz will join Arsenal from Chelsea

Arsenal's Jorginho and Gabriel Magalhaes reacted to the news that Kai Havertz will move to the Emirates from Chelsea. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the two London clubs have agreed terms for a £65 million move for the German forward.

Romano added that Havertz is set to undergo a medical soon and that personal terms between the player and the Gunners have been agreed. Both Jorginho and Gabriel liked the journalist's Instagram post (as per HITC).

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2020 as one of the most highly touted youngsters in the world. He made 139 appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists.

The 24-year-old scored some crucial goals for the west London club, including the winners in the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup finals. However, Havertz is coming off a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge with only nine goals and one assist in 47 matches across competitions.

Jorginho, who was Havertz' teammate at Chelsea, joined the Gunners in January and has impressed during his time at the Emirates. The German forward will be hoping for a similar rejuvenation under manager Mikel Arteta.

A list of players who have represented both Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the most prestigious clubs in the Premier League, and their rivalry often results in heated derbies. However, unlike most cross-city rivalries in world football, there are several players who have represented both clubs over the years.

Jorginho, Willian, David Luiz, Olivier Giroud, Petr Cech, Cesc Fabregas, William Gallas, Ashley Cole, Emmanuel Petit, Nicolas Anelka, Lassana Diarra, and Yossi Benayoun are among players who have represented both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Havertz looks set to become the latest player in the list. The 24-year-old played his best football in the Bundesliga, operating as an attacking midfielder or second striker. During his time at Chelsea, he was usually employed as a striker and struggled as the focal point of the Blues' attack. It will be interesting to see how Arteta uses Havertz, who is undoubtedly extremely technically gifted.

