"Jorginho was offered to them" - Former Chelsea midfielder was offered to another Premier League club before Arsenal move

Journalist Craig Hope recently claimed that Newcastle United were offered the chance to sign former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho before his £12 million deadline-day move to Arsenal in January.

The reporter stated that certain people at the club were in favor of a potential deal for the Italian midfielder.

However, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was reportedly the reason why the Magpies turned down the offer. Speaking on the True Faith podcast, Jones said (via Football Fancast):

“Jorginho was offered to them, again, by intermediaries. Now, there were people within the club who I think were for the Jorginho deal – they saw the sense in it. I don’t think Eddie was. Just didn’t think he had the legs to get around in terms of that sort of high-energy pressing style he wants from his midfielders.”

Jorignho brings with him years of Premier League experience. The Italian midfielder has registered 144 appearances for Chelsea in the English top tier.

He made his debut for the Gunners in their 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on February 4. The Italian started on the bench and came on just before the hour mark. James Tarkowski got on the scoresheet for Everton with a header shortly after Jorginho's substitution.

Although the Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Merseyside outfit, the 2022/23 Premier League season has been otherwise exceptional for Mikel Arteta's side. The north London outfit still sit atop the table with a game in hand and a five-point lead over Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to struggle in the English top tier, with Graham Potter trying to integrate a squad that saw eight incomings in the January window alone. The Blues are ninth in the standings with only eight wins from 21 games this term.

"He would have fit" - William Gallas says Chelsea signing may 'regret' not moving to Arsenal

Former Arsenal and Chelsea center-back William Gallas believes Mykhailo Mudryk might regret moving to Stamford Bridge instead of the Emirates.

Both London outfits were heavily linked with a move for the Ukrainian winger. However, the Blues were able to secure his signature for £89 million.

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin later explained to The Athletic that while the Gunners were willing to match their valuation for Mudryk, Chelsea's offer was 'more serious' in terms of the payment structure.

Gallas claims that the Ukraine international made the wrong decision. He told Genting Casino:

"Mudryk may have made a mistake, he had the opportunity to play for Arsenal. The way Arsenal play, he would have fit into that squad and at the end of the season, he may regret it. What if Chelsea do not qualify for the Champions League?"

He added:

"Arsenal may be the champions in the end. At the end of the season, maybe he will regret it. It could have been an opportunity for him to play well and in the Champions League next season. However, Arsenal will have to move on, and now they will have the chance to bring in new players so that they can play with the players they want."

