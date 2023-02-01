Jorginho’s Arsenal shirt number revealed after deadline day move from Chelsea

Jorginho has completed his move to Arsenal from Chelsea and will wear the number 20 shirt. The Italian has signed a one-and-a-half year contract with the option to extend it by another season.

Chelsea agreed a £12 million deal with Arsenal on Deadline Day to sell their midfielder to their London rivals. The Gunners were in the market following an injury to Mohamed Elneny and a failed transfer bid for Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners swiftly sealed personal terms with Jorginho and unveiled the Italian on Deadline Day. They handed him the #20 short in the squad as Thomas Partey currently occupies his favorite #5.

Jorginho claimed Mikel Arteta was a key figure in his switch and spoke about it in his first interview:

"He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn't happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence. I'm very excited for this new challenge, and I just can't wait to be on the pitch to be honest!

"Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge. It's an important shirt. It's an amazing club, a big one, and I'm really excited and happy to be here."

Jorginho recalls playing Arsenal earlier this season at Chelsea

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the lone goal of the match to help Arsenal win the game at Chelsea earlier this season. Jorginho started the match but was unable to help his side get the three points.

Speaking about his experience of playing against his new side, the Italian said:

"It was tough, it was a hard time! Even in pre-season we had a friendly match, and I could feel and see that Arsènal would do very well this season. So, when we faced each other again at Stamford Bridge, it wasn't a surprise for me at all. I'll try to just bring positive energy, hard work and my experience to help the team. It's what I always bring with me."

Jorginho could make his debut for the Gunners at Everton this weekend.

