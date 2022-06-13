Jose Enrique names Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in dream Premier League 5-a-side team

Jose Enrique has picked Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea as part of his fantasy Premier League five-a-side team.

The former Liverpool defender posed the question to fans on Twitter on who they would pick in their lineup if they could only pick one player per Premier League club.

Enrique named fellow Spaniard De Gea in goal following his exceptional season between the sticks for the Red Devils despite their horrific campaign on the pitch.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Make your five-a-side team from current Premier League players



*You can only pick one player from each club



This will be mine. And yours? Make your five-a-side team from current Premier League players*You can only pick one player from each clubThis will be mine. And yours? https://t.co/VaQbDG4cOG

The retired left-back named Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in his lineup as his only defender. The Reds' centre-half is widely considered to be one of the best centre-backs in world football.

Chelsea N'Golo Kante was named in midfield along with Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne. Former Newcastle defender Enrique failed to name a recognized centre-forward in his team, instead electing to choose Tottenham winger Son Heung-min.

Although Enrique failed to name the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, it is hard to argue that his team would be more than a match for any other five-a-side team in the world.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



#mufc David De Gea is favourite to become Manchester United captain next season 🧤 David De Gea is favourite to become Manchester United captain next season 🧤🇪🇸#mufc https://t.co/uZP8gCvqAR

David De Gea claims he tries to be an example to young Manchester United players

With the exception of Cristiano Ronaldo, 31-year-old De Gea was arguably the only player at Old Trafford to come out with any credit at the end of the campaign.

The Spanish shot-stopper was once again named Manchester United's Player of the Year. He also became the first goalkeeper since 2016 to win the Premier League's Player of the Month award.

During his episode of the TeamViewer Diaries video series (as per Manchester United's official website), De Gea claimed he knew the importance of setting an example to the younger players at the club, as he stated:

“As an experienced player in the squad, [I try] to give advice to the younger players. I give 100 percent every day in training [and] in games, to try to be an example for everyone.”

De Gea, who has made 487 appearances for United across 11 seasons, added:

“[I] think it is not just about talking and giving advice to the boys. It’s the way you work, the way you treat people in the club, the way you train, the way you play. I think this is even more important than words.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far