Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to allow 27-year-old star to leave ‘on free’ transfer

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique believes the club should let midfielder Naby Keita leave on a free transfer next summer.

Keita, 27, has entered the final year of his contract with the Reds. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, contract talks between the club and player have stalled, which has made the Guinean midfielder unhappy.

Enrique has asked his Twitter followers for their opinion regarding Keita's contract. One of them asked Enrique for his take on the same. The former full-back said that it would be best for Liverpool and Keita to part ways on a free transfer next summer. Considering Keita's poor track injury record, the Reds shouldn't offer him a new deal.

Enrique tweeted:

"I believe the best option is was to him. How many top games he is done for us? Not many really and many times not available because of injuries, so probably better for both parties now let him go on a free next season."

Keita has had a frustrating time with injuries since his arrival at Anfield from RB Leipzig back in 2018. The midfielder is yet to feature for Liverpool this season in the Premier League.

However, it makes sense for the Reds to keep hold of Keita this season even if he does not pen a new contract. The Reds are currently light in midfield following injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Like Keita, Alcantara is also injury-prone, so manager Jurgen Klopp needs to have another midfielder.

Liverpool can then afford to see Keita leave on a free transfer next summer, though. When fit, he's one of the Reds' best midfielders. He showed that away at Manchester United last season, scoring and assisting in the 5-0 victory.

Nevertheless, it's widely expected that the Reds will make a midfield signing in 2023, with Jude Bellingham being heavily linked.

Liverpool face Newcastle United in Premier League

The Reds will take on an in-form Newcastle United side in the Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday (August 31).

Jurgen Klopp's side are coming off a 9-0 victory over newly promoted Bournemouth. The heavy defeat saw the Cherries sack their manager Scott Parker.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, winning one and drawing three games. They are seventh in the standings, two places above the Reds.

