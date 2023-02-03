Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to use Chelsea's methods to secure long-term target

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has urged his erstwhile club to emulate Chelsea's transfer policy to snap up Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, has emerged as one of the best talents in the world since joining Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in 2020. He has scored 20 goals and contributed 22 assists in 114 appearances across all competitions for his club.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and dribbling, the 22-cap England star has been speculated to leave Edin Terzic's side since last summer. He has popped up on the radar of the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United of late.

Taking to Instagram, Enrique claimed that Liverpool should try to sign Bellingham by offering him a long-term deal like Chelsea. He wrote:

"I believe he is going to City or the only way we sign him it will be if he is happy to [not] play European football next season and do what Chelsea is doing. Offer him a very long-term contract and like this, you pay the fee yearly and is not as much for the Financial Fair Play."

Sharing a report from Relevo about Bellingham, Enrique added:

"Bellingham's family members are in favor of a move to the Premier League where they think adaptation is easier. At 19, they believe there is time for Jude to play for Real Madrid later.

"Relevo is a very reliable Spanish source, and indeed a lot of Spanish sources close to Real are saying the same – Jude prefers a move to PL. Two days ago, Fabrizio Romano said that we are leading the race."

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, is reportedly valued at a fee north of £130 million by the Bundesliga side.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp keen to snap up Chelsea star on free transfer: Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his club's top brass to acquire Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's signature on a Bosman move this summer. The 55-year-old is a huge admirer of the former SM Caen ace, who is in the final six months of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit are currently working behind the scenes to prevent their star's departure. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has already scheduled a meeting with Kante and his agent to convince him to remain at Stamford Bridge, as per the aforementioned report.

Kante, 31, has registered 13 goals and 15 assists in 262 appearances across all competitions for the five-time Premier League champions.

