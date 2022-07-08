Jose Fonte explains what Christophe Galtier must do to win Champions League with PSG

Former Lille defender Jose Fonte has claimed that new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has the potential to be a hit at the Parc des Princes.

Earlier this week, PSG announced Galtier as their new manager shortly after the Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The 55-year-old has agreed to a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes with the option of an extra year.

During the 2021-22 season, he guided Nice to the Coupe de France final and the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification. Prior to that, he led Lille to a Ligue 1 title win in the 2020-21 season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Fonte praised his former boss, with whom he relished a domestic title victory.

The former Southampton defender said:

"He's very experienced, a very, very good man-manager, a great personality. He has something about him, an aura, he’s a very funny guy. He's very good at explaining to you what he wants from the team and what he expects from you."

He continued:

"He knows French football better than most. He's very clever in how he deals with the press and how he deals with everything that surrounds him. And he has Luis Campos behind him as well, which is another strong point."

When asked about what Galtier has to do to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG, Fonte explained:

"I think the problem is, in today's day and age, if you have two or three players that are not running back, you're not going to win against the big teams. Because Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid do, so if you have three players not tracking back, you’re going to be in trouble."

The 38-year-old added:

"It doesn't matter how good you are going forward, you're going to be in trouble of conceding goals. So I think he needs to get them really solid defensively because, offensively, we know what they are capable of."

PSG aim to offload 11 players this summer

The Ligue 1 champions are interested in refreshing their squad during the ongoing transfer window.

According to L'Equipe [via MARCA], striker Mauro Icardi and the midfield trio of Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, and Idrissa Gueye are among the 11 PSG players who have been placed on the transfer list.

The club are also willing to offload defenders Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo, goalkeepers Sergio Rico and Marcin Bulka, and forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The futures of star attacker Neymar and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are also up in the air.

