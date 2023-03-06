Jose Mourinho asks to sign Real Madrid and Barcelona stars if he seals stunning Chelsea return: Reports

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a return to Chelsea should there be a vacancy. He has already identified two players whom he would love to sign for the Blues, namely Dani Ceballos and Ousmane Dembele.

The Portuguese tactican is currently enjoying a second season with Italian giants AS Roma, but that hasn't stopped him from being linked with other clubs.

A return to his former club Chelsea is also said to be on the cards. The west London giants are currently experiencing a difficult run of form under Graham Potter. The English tactician has come under serious scrutiny following a run of disappointing results at Stamford Bridge, which stretches well up to three months.

Potter has managed to pick up just four wins in his last 19 games across all competitions. There have also been growing concerns over the safety of his job at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

It is widely believed that the Blues could turn to a new manager soon should Potter fail to turn things around at Chelsea in subsequent games.

Meanwhile, one name currently being linked as a potential replacement for Potter should he get fired by Todd Boehly is Jose Mourinho.

The Roma manager has often expressed his desire to make a sensational return to his former club in what could be a third spell with the Blues.

Mourinho is also believed to be plotting two high-profile transfers from La Liga should be eventually return to Stamford Bridge. He is said to be keen on signing Barcelona winger Dembele, whose release clause is rumored to have been lowered to €25 million by Barca.

Another name on Mourinho's list is Ceballos of Real Madrid, as the Portuguese tactician is also keen on adding more quality to Chelsea's midfield should he eventually return.

Ceballos, on the other hand, already has experience in the Premier League after his two-year loan spell with Blues London rivals Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will eventually return to the hot seat at Stamford Bridge as well as getting his preferred transfer targets.

Graham Potter hints at unleashing Chelsea star against Borussia Dortmund

The under-fire Blues manager will be hoping to secure his club's passage into the next round of the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea lost the first-leg in Germany by 1-0, but will be able to make amends with a win on Tuesday, March 7.

[via Graham Potter on Raheem Sterling "His goalscoring record in the #UCL speaks for itself. He’s a proven campaigner in that competition. We’re delighted with that, we’re looking forward to him on the pitch on Tuesday, hopefully enjoying his football."[via @Independent Graham Potter on Raheem Sterling:"His goalscoring record in the #UCL speaks for itself. He’s a proven campaigner in that competition. We’re delighted with that, we’re looking forward to him on the pitch on Tuesday, hopefully enjoying his football."[via @Independent]

Ahead of the game, head coach Potter has hinted at using Raheem Sterling against Borussia Dortmund. Speaking after their 1-0 home win against Leeds United, Potter said:

"He [Sterling], is still building up because of the hamstring problem he had. He is getting stronger and stronger every minute, so that was the thinking behind bringing him off because we want to make sure he's ready for Tuesday, but I think he contributed really well, especially in the first half."

He continued:

"Raheem’s goalscoring record in the Champions League speaks for itself. He's an experienced, proven campaigner in that competition and we're looking forward to having him on the pitch on Tuesday, hopefully enjoying his football and contributing to us winning and going through."

