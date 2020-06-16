Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Barcelona philosophy and expresses gratitude

According to Jose Mourinho, Barcelona's style of play and philosophy moulded him into the manager he is today.

The former Real Madrid manager reflected on his time at the Catalan club and credited his success to Louis Van Gaal and Sir Bobby Robson

Jose Mourinho has kind words for his mentors at Barcelona

In an interview with Chinese portal Hupu, former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has reflected on his time at Barcelona and has also lavished praise on Barcelona's philosophy and style of play.

In the 1990s, Jose Mourinho worked as an assistant coach to Louis Van Gaal and legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson at Barcelona. The 'Special One' reserved praise for both his mentors and stated that they are two of the best coaches in history.

Throwback to Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at Barcelona in 1997 pic.twitter.com/iV1hPoGlik — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 14, 2020

Jose Mourinho left Barcelona in the subsequent season and embarked on a legendary adventure with FC Porto that saw the Portuguese side win the Champions League in 2004. Mourinho went on to coach Chelsea and made the Blues one of the most intimidating teams in the EPL.

Jose Mourinho discusses working with Bobby Robson at Barcelona

Jose Mourinho worked as an assistant coach to several illustrious managers at Barcelona

Sir Bobby Robson moved to Barcelona from FC Porto in 1996. During his time in Portugal, the legendary English manager hired Jose Mourinho as a Portuguese translator. Mourinho's tactical acumen and his astute understanding of the game landed him a role as Sir Bobby Robson's assistant coach.

The transfer deal that took the English manager to Barcelona included the arrival of Jose Mourinho as a condition. Mourinho and Sir Bobby Robson inherited Johan Cruyff's "Dream Team" that included the likes of Hristo Stoichkov and Pep Guardiola.

Sir Bobby Robson worked wonders with the likes of Luis Figo and Ronaldo and was considered by the latter as the best coach of the time. Mourinho also paid tribute to his time at Barcelona and said that it was a privilege to work with the best players and managers in the sport.

Advertisement

Here is what Jose Mourinho had said about his mentor Sir Bobby Robson in 2009. pic.twitter.com/W9EfQNuCYa — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 31, 2013

"In that period, I had to make merit to be there with the best, but it was still a learning period. It was nice to work with players like Stoickhov, Figo or Ronaldo and with two great technicians like Robson and Van Gaal."

Barcelona's famed philosophy has brought the club and immeasurable degree of success in the past and continues to remain at the forefront of Barcelona's priorities. Jose Mourinho praised the club's approach and said that being exposed to Barcelona's novel ideas was an incredible experience.

"That period at Barcelona was like a fusion of everything. I worked with two of the best coaches in the world and I was able to stand side by side with some of the best footballers of that generation in a club with an incredible philosophy of play, of working and to compete."

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola went on to become fierce rivals

Jose Mourinho went on to become a villainous figure at Barcelona and his stint at Real Madrid was not well-received at the Catalan club. The Portuguese manager oversaw a stark deterioration in the relationships between Barcelona's superstars and their Real Madrid counterparts and had several scuffles with Barcelona managers Pep Guardiola and Tito Vilanova.

Today, Jose Mourinho is in charge of EPL side Tottenham Hotspur and frequently goes up against Pep Guardiola. The two great managers have come a long way since their time together at Barcelona.

Also Read: Barcelona v Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20