Jose Mourinho names condition under which he would have never left Inter Milan

Tottenham hired current boss Jose Mourinho to inculcate a winning mentality within and club and, hopefully, pick up a couple of trophies along the way.

A big reason behind that is his exemplary track record; Jose Mourinho has won silverware at every club he has managed.

A particular highlight of his managerial resume that spans over two decades and over thirty trophies was his stint at Inter Milan, where he won the treble in the 2009-10 season.

Speaking on the Netflix documentary 'Playbook' Jose Mourinho revealed that such was the piety he shared with the players at the Italian club that he'd have never left had he just boarded the team bus following their Champions League win.

Instead, the world got to witness the powerful imagery of Mourinho sobbing into the shoulders of then Inter Milan player Marco Materazzi before exiting the scene in his car.

“We won the Champions League, it was an incredible moment for all of us but since the beginning of my career, my dream has always been to win the title in each of the three most important leagues in Europe.

“I had won the title in England and after winning it in Italy, all I needed was the Spanish title. At the end of the match I didn’t want to go to the locker room, I didn’t want to get on the bus and go back to Milan with my players, if I had I would never have gone to Real Madrid.

“I tried to escape, but I saw one of the players[Marco Materazzi] outside the bus, I couldn’t help but stop. I had no words, I don’t remember any words.”

Mourinho would then leave Inter Milan and take over the managerial reins at Real Madrid, in the hope of breaking Barcelona's dominion over Spanish football.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham project picks up pace

Jose Mourinho has started the 2020-21 season well with his new-look Tottenham side, picking up two wins and an extremely unfortunate draw against Newcastle in four league games so far.

The additions of Sergio Reguilon, Gareth Bale, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Joe Hart and Matt Doherty have strengthened the squad greatly as the Portuguese manager hopes to compete on all possible fronts in the hunt for a trophy.

Their latest win before the international break featured a 6-1 evisceration of a hapless Manchester United at Old Trafford.