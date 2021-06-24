"I made the decision for him to stay" - Jose Mourinho never wanted to sell star midfielder at Chelsea

Former club manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he never wanted to sell Kevin De Bruyne while at Chelsea.

In an interview with TalkSport (via Goal.com), Jose Mourinho said he had always seen the potential De Bruyne had at Chelsea and never wanted to see him leave Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2014. Mourinho said:

"When he was supposed to leave on loan and I made the decision for him to stay, I saw those qualities. He did not have the experience and maturity he has now, but his feet and his vision was already there."

Mourinho also said that his Chelsea side had a lot of quality back then which meant De Bruyne would have to wait for his chance. However, the Belgian lacked patience. Jose said:

"He knew very well what he wanted and he was not ready to have that season at Chelsea where a lot of good players were in the same team, he didn't have the patience."

Mourinho has always received criticism of not giving Kevin De Bruyne enough game-time at Chelsea. However, the Portuguese coach believes it wasn't his fault:

"Sometimes us coaches make mistakes, but that was not the case. I saw he had the potential to do it, but he just knew perfectly well what he wanted."

Kevin De Bruyne pressurized Chelsea into letting him leave for Wolfsburg

Kevin De Bruyne only made 9 appearances for Chelsea before leaving Stamford Bridge to join Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. Jose Mourinho has revealed the Belgian playmaker pressurized the club into letting him leave Chelsea due to a lack of game time. Mourinho said:

"He wanted to leave, he wanted to go to Germany where he was previously on loan and so happy, and his decision was to go. He put big pressure on that and it worked very well for him."

Kevin De Bruyne is today world's best midfielder. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Today Kevin De Bruyne is one of the world's best midfielders. Since signing for Manchester City in 2015, the playmaker has been instrumental in City winning three league titles, five Carabao Cups and also reaching a Champions League final.

Kevin De Bruyne will also remain the player whom Chelsea will regret selling more than anybody else.

“Sometimes us coaches make mistakes, and we don’t consider that this player has the potential to do this in the future, but that was not the case with Kevin."



