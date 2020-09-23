Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Jose Mourinho picks his top 3 footballers of all time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho names Messi, Maradona and Pele as his top three footballers of all time.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho names Messi, Maradona and Pele as his top three footballers of all time.
Varun Totadri
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 23 Sep 2020, 21:35 IST
News
Advertisement

In an interview with SportBible, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho picked the three greatest footballers of all time.

When asked to make his pick, Mourinho said, "For me, the top three players in history are Messi, Pele and Maradona."

Jose Mourinho omitted the likes of Brazilian icon Ronaldo and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from his top three picks.

Jose Mourinho has managed some of the biggest teams in Europe during his 20-year career as a manager. Mourinho has managed Chelsea, Inter Milan, Porto, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and is currently the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho, during his time at the top of Europe, has managed some of the greatest players to have played the modern game such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mourinho has previously picked Ronaldo Luis Nazario as the greatest footballer to have ever played the game, ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

When speaking about the Brazilian Ronaldo, Mourinho was quoted saying, "Ronaldo is the best. The best in the world, yes. Probably the best ever."

Mourinho includes Messi but snubs Cristiano Ronaldo in his list

Advertisement
Jose Mourinho thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers ever but does not include him in his top three.
Jose Mourinho thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers ever but does not include him in his top three.

Mourinho's omission of Cristiano Ronaldo came as a surprise since he worked with the five-time Ballon D'or winner during his three seasons in charge of Real Madrid. Mourinho won the La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and a Copa Del Rey while Ronaldo was playing under him.

When talking about Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013, Jose Mourinho labelled Ronaldo as the best in the world. The Portugal captain has praised Mourinho and in an interview said, "I have played for so many great coaches, but Jose Mourinho was a big thinker analytically, he went into everything in detail."

Cristiano Ronaldo is even open to the idea of working with Jose Mourinho in the future.

"Work with Mourinho again? Why not? I would put him at the top, I always say that," said Ronaldo.

Mourinho has always been known for his strong opinions and boldness in his statements. His Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo may not be too pleased at his omission from Mourinho's list, but will be more focused on matching Lionel Messi's six Ballon D'ors to cement his place as one of the greatest footballers to ever play the sport.

Published 23 Sep 2020, 21:35 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Real Madrid CF Football Inter Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jose Mourinho
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी